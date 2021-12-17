Community briefs: Electronics recycling; longest night service; candlelight Christmas event; Talking Saints win awards; student news

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, Dec. 17, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan. This monthly event early due to the holidays.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave.. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

This holiday season, gift a year of compost service to a friend or family member with the 406 Compost’s "Gift a Bucket" special. Signup is online at 406compost.com or by calling 406-449-6008.

Church holding longest night service

A service of lament, contemplation, reflection, and hope will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at First Christian Church, 311 Power St.

Beginning at 7 p.m., this service will offer a time of comfort and refuge to those dealing with loss; the death of a loved one, a divorce, an illness, the loss of a job or just struggling to understand how to live in this changing world. This service is for anyone feeling at odds with the general joy and happiness associated with this time of year. You are not alone.

Join us for a service of music, candlelight and prayer. All are welcome.

Candlelight Christmas event at Townsend church

Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church is offering the “Sounds of Christmas,” a candlelight Christmas special event on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Trailhead Church, 20 Trailhead View Drive, Townsend.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience a beautiful evening of Christmas music performed by Townsend’s own Emily (Carlton) Rodewald, Beth Roelofs, Yvonne Yeroyan, and other special musicians. Escape the busyness of the holiday season and relax for an evening sipping hot mulled cider while surrounded by hundreds of flameless candles, as you are swept away listening to the sweet sounds of Christmas music. Christmas.”

Dozens of church staff and volunteers are busy all this week setting up hundreds of flameless candles, decorating the church, mulling hot apple cider, filling gift bags, and practicing music. The Sounds of Christmas Special is a fundraising event for Trailhead Church’s building expansion fundraising campaign, “Building to Serve.” All funds raised are to expand the current facility, with plans to break ground in summer 2022.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.townsendsoundsofchristmas.eventbrite.com or in person at Townsend Drug and Farm and Ranch Credit Services in Townsend. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the door.

Transportation to and from the event is available by contacting Jennifer Beatty at 406-490-1362 or beatty.jenn@gmail.com. Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church hosts worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Talking Saints win five awards at tournaments

The Carroll College Talking Saints closed the semester by winning five awards at two online tournaments held on Dec. 4–5 in Washington state at Seattle University and Lower Columbia College.

Sophomore Melissa Jagelski of Ontario, Oregon, and senior Ally Haegele of Helena reached quarterfinals in British Parliamentary Debate (BP) at Seattle U, with Haegele honored as 8th best speaker. Teams from six countries and four continents competed, with Carroll the third seeded team after prelims.

At Lower Columbia, first-year Angelica Sutton of Wolf Point reached finals of novice impromptu, and with first-year partner Anna Brown won novice duo with a piece paying tribute to nurses during COVID.

Juniors Rylie Weeks of Kalispell and Mariah Hurd of Seattle placed first in junior duo.

The team returns to action on Jan. 28-30 for the year’s final regional championship tournament to be hosted online by Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Library adds Playaway Launchpads to collection

Thanks to a donation from the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation, the Library has added 19 Playaway Launchpads to the Children’s collection. Launchpads are pre-loaded tablets with content for kids. Designed with a simple-to-use interface that require no Wi-Fi or internet connection, Launchpads are secure and easy to use.

Launchpads are designed to promote learning through digital play. Each Launchpad is preloaded with apps that cover topics from STEAM, early childhood literacy, and math. The use of Learning apps significantly increases student engagement leading to improvement in reading, math, and science scores. Additionally, app learning tools strengthen a child’s fine motor skills.

Since Launchpads are preloaded and ready to use, no internet is needed to use these devices.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Dec. 17: noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N Hannaford St.

Dec. 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building, 301 S. Park Ave.

Lincoln

Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Lindsey Snell of East Helena, Alissa Johnson, Isabelle Melton and Samantha Valverde, all of Helena were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The new members are students at the University of Montana.

Capital High student to appointed to panel

John Goodwin, a junior student at Helena Capital High School has been appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte to serve on the Montana Future Fisheries Review Panel.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Improvement Program grants approximately $650,000 annually for projects to improve and restore Montana’s wild fish habitat. The Panel reviews and recommends projects to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for Funding.

Review panel members are appointed by the governor and represent a variety of interests including: conservation districts, commercial agriculture, silviculture, fisheries restoration, Montana anglers; members of the Montana House of Representatives and Senate, mining reclamation; fisheries, one ex-officio member from the Montana Department of Transpiration and one Montana high school student.

