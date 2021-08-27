Community briefs: Electronics recycling; historical society receives $550K award; scouts seek new members; conference on Aging goes virtual; student news

The HCC board (Marsha Davis, Fran Waddell, Nanette Whitman Holmes, Fran Viereck, Norma Smith, Sandy Merdinger and Alyce Brutosky) has met mostly via conference calls and in person only twice since the pandemic began.

The board has paid close attention to the status of COVID and has gathered advice from DPHHS, Rocky Mountain Development Council, AARP Montana, Lewis and Clark County Health, Covenant United Methodist Church, etc. HCC is comprised of retired folks mostly over 60. HCC participants are vulnerable people; most are vaccinated. The Delta variant is more contagious and is affecting vaccinated people.

HCC has decided to postpone all in-person programs until we can safely gather again. If you have questions, complete the contact us form on the HCC website at www.bridgeshcc.org.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Walk to End Alzheimer's upcoming