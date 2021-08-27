Community briefs: Electronics recycling; historical society receives $550K award; scouts seek new members; conference on Aging goes virtual; student news

Electronics recycling event today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions, and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $10 — please remove glass trays.
Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup, or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead or schedule a pickup.
406 Recycling's food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com
For more information call 406-449-6008.
RMDC to host card signing at Senior Center
The Rocky Mountain Development Council AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers invite the community to stop by the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, to write a note of thanks and/or encouragement to local first responders.
Join us in the Card Room anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., where we will have cards and pens available to write notes. Refreshments will be available.
RSVP volunteers will deliver the notes along with baked goods to local fire, police, and sheriff's offices around the area the following week. Come by and show your support for the folks who work to protect us.
Governor's Conference on Aging goes virtual
The 52nd Annual Governor's Conference on Aging is going virtual this year and you can participate from the comfort of home, or by gathering with others to view at the Helena Senior Center.
Senior centers across Montana are hosting viewing events to provide older Montanans and interested adults with access to this two-day event, and the Helena Senior Center is proud to participate.
Topics include Livable Communities, Fall Prevention, Medicare, Caregiving support, Caring for Alzheimer's, Suicide Prevention, Housing, Fraud, Scams, and an AARP sponsored virtual trivia game. The conference is Monday, Sept. 13 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m.-5 .m.
To register for at-home participation, visit https://whova.com/web/mgca_202104. Call 406-447-1680 to reserve your spot at the Helena Senior Center.
MHS receives $500K charitable trust award
M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awards $500,000 to help Montana Historical Society promote, preserve cultural heritage
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded $500,000 to the Montana Historical Society to help it preserve and promote the state’s cultural heritage through the renovation and construction of a new Montana Heritage Center. The funds will help MHS renovate its existing facility and construct a 64,000-square-foot addition.
The grant to MHS reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having contributed more than $99 million to nonprofits serving communities in Montana and $1.2 billion in the region overall since 1975.
“This project has been more than 15 years in the making, so we are thrilled to finally see it become a reality,” said MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg. “This grant from the Murdock Charitable Trust will ensure that MHS is able to continue promoting an understanding and appreciation of Montana’s rich culture ¬for generations to come.”
Established in 1865, MHS is one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the West. Since 1952, its home – and its vast collection of artifacts, photographs and documents – has been in the Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building in Helena.
The Heritage Center project is receiving $42.2 million from the statewide accommodations tax, paid by those who rent hotel rooms or other accommodations in the state, with an additional $10 million raised by MHS. MHS is creating new interactive public areas, an additional collections space, a commons area connecting to a café, a gift shop and event center, reconfigured galleries, and enhanced workspaces for staff. It is set to open in 2024.
Scouts seek new members
Montana Council BSA Prickly Pear District is looking for scouts ages 5-20. Scouts must be interested in making friends, learning new skills, enjoying adventure and having fun.
Visit BeAScout.Org to learn more. Or to find a local unit, contact local membership chair Jen Hall at JenHallMT@aol.com.
HCC postponing in-person programs
Helena Community Connections is a non-profit dedicated to life enrichment for anyone over the age of 50. When COVID-19 hit Montana in March 2021, all HCC programs came to a halt.
Those programs include Bridges Buffet, Cranium Café, My Destiny, and Gentle Ways. HCC’s two program seasons are September, October, November and December and February, March, April and May. Gentle Ways happens year-round except on holidays.
In September 2021, a virtual Cranium Cafe event will be posted at www.bridgeshcc.org. Click on the virtual events tab. This event will focus on the book entitled, “Welcome to Your Brain” by Sandra Aamodt and Sam Wang. Board member, Nanette Whitman Holmes, will post lectures from the book. If you would like a companion brain puzzle packet, complete the contact us form on the website. Please include your mailing address.
The HCC board (Marsha Davis, Fran Waddell, Nanette Whitman Holmes, Fran Viereck, Norma Smith, Sandy Merdinger and Alyce Brutosky) has met mostly via conference calls and in person only twice since the pandemic began.
The board has paid close attention to the status of COVID and has gathered advice from DPHHS, Rocky Mountain Development Council, AARP Montana, Lewis and Clark County Health, Covenant United Methodist Church, etc. HCC is comprised of retired folks mostly over 60. HCC participants are vulnerable people; most are vaccinated. The Delta variant is more contagious and is affecting vaccinated people.
HCC has decided to postpone all in-person programs until we can safely gather again. If you have questions, complete the contact us form on the HCC website at www.bridgeshcc.org.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Walk to End Alzheimer's upcoming
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This event calls on participants of all ages to join the fight against the disease and celebrate loved ones living with the disease or who have passed.
The Helena Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, at Memorial Park at 1 p.m. We will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementia with a Promise Garden ceremony with flowers to represent people’s connection — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Plans are moving forward to host the walk in person, the health and safety of everyone being top priority. Options to participate virtually are available. The mobile app can be used to connect with other walkers, track steps, manage Facebook fundraisers, and access association information and resources.
To find the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and register a team or as an individual, visit bit.ly/MTWALKS.
Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 for more information.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Helena
- Aug. 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave.
- Aug. 26: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Helena Community blood drive at the Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B
Student news
Tabitha Flemings, of Helena, has been selected as one of 50 students in the sixth class of Montana State University Hillman Scholars Program. Hilleman Scholars are selected based on personal essays, nomination letters, grades and financial need. But paramount in the selection process is evidence of significant academic, leadership and career potential. The program is named after Maurice Hilleman from Miles City who became the world's leading vaccinologist, developing more than 40 vaccines for human and animal health.
***
Trenton Wright, of Helena, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. To be included on the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
***
Kimberly Caldwell, of Helena, has received a Master of Arts from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The university awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on July 31.
Local student graduates from space camp
Isaiah Penner, of Helena, attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Penner spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.
Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.