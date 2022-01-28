Community briefs: Electronics recycling event today; Girl Scout cookie season; L&C County has board openings; Helena-area educators awarded grants

It's Girl Scout cookie season

The Girl Scout Cookie Program for Montana begins Friday, Feb. 4.

Girl Scouts will take pre-orders until Feb. 20 with delivery in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout through April 17.

Cookies can also be purchased during Cookie Booth Sales March 25-April 17.

There is a new cookie this year. Adventurefuls is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Cookies remain $4 per box with the exception of the specialty cookies -- Girl Scout S'mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastics -- which sell for $5 per box.

All of the revenue earned from cookie sale, after paying the baker, stays with the local troops and council.

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, Jan. 28, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

For more information, visit 406compost.com, or call 406-449-6008.

Spay-ghetti Fundraiser replaced with Paws vs. Claws

The Lewis & Clark Humane Society has decided to forgo its annual Spay-ghetti Fundraiser and replace it with a competitive crowdfunding event that they implemented last year, known as Paws vs. Claws.

Due to the current climate with variants and surges of COVID-19, they feel it would be imprudent to hold a large-scale in-person event.

Spay-ghetti usually has close to 800 people in attendance and includes a dinner and live and silent auctions to benefit the shelter. Spay-ghetti usually brings in over $70,000 for the shelter.

This year’s Paws vs. Claws will be a March Madness Edition fundraising competition that will allow people and businesses to participate in fundraising on behalf of LCHS with fun prizes for the top fundraisers. It will take place between March 13-April 4, in congruence with NCAA March Madness.

If you have questions or would like to sign up to participate, please reach out to kmartineau@lchsmontana.org.

Author to speak on book at MHS

Join Professor Emeritus Alan Weltzien, author of "Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage," on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 4:30 p.m. for a presentation on both Savage’s career and the Jane Campion's film adaptation of "Power of the Dog."

The event will take place at the Montana Historical Society auditorium, 225 N. Roberts, and also be live-streamed. Watch the livestream or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

A book signing will follow the program.

Lewis and Clark County has board openings

Augusta Solid Waste Management District: One resident. The Augusta Solid Waste Management District Board consists of seven members, five being appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, one member of the Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department, and one county commissioner; three-year terms. Meetings are the second Friday of the month (Feb, May, Aug, & Nov) at 1 p.m., Dinner Club, Augusta. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the Augusta Solid Waste Management District.

Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving two-year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the county (outside the city limits of Helena and East Helena) and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The board acts on variances, Conditional Use Permits, and appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.

Fair Board: Seeking three citizens. The Fair Board consists of 11 members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The commission generally oversees the overall management and operation of the fairgrounds for Lewis and Clark County. Meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Conference Room.

Solid Waste Steering Committee: One county resident outside of the incorporated city of Helena and East Helena who lives in the Scratch Gravel Solid Waste District to serve on the Solid Waste Steering Committee. Term will begin upon appointment and expire upon completion of the Integrated Solid Waste Master Plan.

The city of Helena, combined with funding made available by the Scratch Gravel Solid Waste District (created by Lewis and Clark County Commission), has dedicated funds to complete an Integrated Solid Waste Master Plan.

The process for development of the master plan will entail establishment of a limited term steering committee comprised of nine members who will work with the Public Works team. Upon appointment of the full committee, the anticipated activities include:

Develop a request for qualifications (RFQ),

Review proposals,

Recommend a firm,

Work with the consulting firm on a scope and fee

Attend regular update meetings – the steering committee will also provide direction

Steer the consultant during the plan

Review drafts and technical memos during the development of the plan

Approve a recommendation of final document for the respective Commissions and Scratch Gravel Board

Transportation Coordinating Committee: Seeking a county resident as a non-voting member. The committee shall work closely with the city, county, and state to develop and keep current urban transportation planning, design and construction in the Helena area. The committee shall adopt and recommend implementation of long and short-range transportation programs for the Helena urban area. The committee shall transmit all reports and recommendations related to the continuing transportation planning for the urban area to the various agencies for final adoption and implementation. The TCC shall consist of the following: 2 city commission members, 2 county commission members, 1 Montana Highway Department representative, 1 Federal Highway Administration representative, 1 Helena Citizens Council, 1 Planning Board, 1 city staff contact, 2 county residents (1 a non-voting member) and 2 city residents (1 city a non-voting member). The citizen members of the TCC shall be appointed for terms of two-years. Meetings are the second Tuesday, every other month at 3 p.m.in the Commission Chambers, City-County Building.

Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Weed Board that reside in the Augusta, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek/Marysville areas and two members at large. The board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are three years. Meetings are held monthly, first Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.

Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Applicants south for Dearborn Ranch Scholarships

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. announced that the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship Fund has doubled the number of Montana students who are eligible to receive a scholarship from the fund, and increased the annual scholarship amount each student will receive from $5,000 to $10,000 per year.

With this additional funding, each year a total of 10 graduating high school seniors with a parent who is an active uniformed Montana Highway Patrol Officers are now eligible to receive a scholarship as well as 10 graduating high school seniors with a parent who is an active uniformed Montana Game Warden.

Additionally, the scholarship amount each student will receive has doubled to $10,000 annually and will be provided to eligible students for four consecutive years of education. The maximum cumulative amount awarded to any one student will be $40,000.

Established in 2002 by The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship Fund provides annual scholarships to students who plan to attend a Montana school of higher education and are children of active Montana Highway Patrol uniformed officers and Montana State Game Wardens.

Students can apply for the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year online at mtcf.org/scholarships.

For more information about the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship or other scholarships at MCF, contact MCF Scholarship Manager, Jenny Lou Stark, at 406- 441-4946 or jstark@mtcf.org.

Five Helena-area educators awarded grants

Every year, Montana educators are forced to raid their own bank accounts to buy classroom supplies and enrichment projects for their students. The Montana Professional Teaching Foundation created the Karen Cox Memorial Grants to help these dedicated educators. This year, five Helena area educators have been awarded Karen Cox Memorial Grants of up to $500 from the Montana Professional Teaching Foundation.

The grantees are

Jannice Odermann, Prickly Pear & Eastgate Elementary. Odermann’s grant will help meet the needs of students in both hypoactive and hyperactive states through physical and emotional learning opportunities.

Brit McMahon Cecrle, Hawthorne Elementary School. McMahon Cecrle’s grant will provide flexible seating options in the school’s resource and para rooms for group reading and math activities.

Abby Nyhof, Central School. Nyhof’s grant furnishes ukuleles for third through fifth grade music students. Nicole Peterson, Rossiter Elementary School. Peterson’s grant enhances reading instructional practices.

Kevin Cleary, CR Anderson Middle School. Cleary’s grant enables orchestra students to establish tuning routines and practice independently of the classroom.

The Montana Professional Teaching Foundation’s grant program is named for the late Karen Cox, a Billings teacher leader who lost her life several years ago in an auto accident on her way to a union meeting in Helena.

More about the Montana Professional Teaching Foundation can be found at mfpe.org/foundation.

For comment, please contact MPTF Chair Amanda Curtis at acurtis@mfpe.org

Student news

Justin C. Garrett, of Augusta, received a degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement ceremonies held Dec. 10-Dec. 11, 2021.

