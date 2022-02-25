Community briefs: Electronics recycling event; Rocky hosting 'Backroads' viewing; summer jobs program; student news

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, Feb. 25, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

For more information, visit 406compost.com, or call 406-449-6008.

Rocky to host 'Backroads' viewing events

The Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. and the Senior Advisory Council of the Helena Senior Center present a new, monthly event called "Backroads of Montana: Memories and Stories."

This will be an informal showing of one or two episodes of the popular PBS Program “Backroads of Montana." Since 1991, the backroads crew has traveled across Montana, visiting its unique people and places. The programs will be presented from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, and Monday, March 28.

The Senior Advisory Council came up with the idea of planning a time to bring people together to watch and episode or two of the “Backroads of Montana” and share thoughts, memories, and maybe even a bit of history.

Refreshments will be served in a relaxing atmosphere with wonderful people. For more information, call 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.

Rocky walking group returns

Rocky's AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are bringing back their walking group, the "Rocky Walkie Talkies." This walking group will meet on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Park Walking Track (at the end of the YMCA parking lot) beginning Wednesday, March 2.

The group will meet as long as the weather is good. The walking group will walk the trail around Centennial Park.

All are welcome to do a loop, or two. Come to socialize and to enjoy the weather while staying active. Contact Samara Lynde at 406-457-7319 for more information, or email slynde@rmdc.net.

CHS alumni class of 1981 scholarship available

All Capital High seniors who are planning to further their education are encouraged to apply for the following scholarship.

The Capital High School Alumni Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship (awarding $1,000 in 2022) was founded to honor the memory of our classmates who are no longer with us. These classmates achieved a diverse array of professional accomplishments. They pursued careers in education, business, construction, religion, sports, project management, agriculture, and more.

Some classmates had traditional university degrees; others attended junior or community colleges. Some classmates obtained certifications at trade schools, while some pursued their education at the school of “trial-and-error.” The criteria used to award this scholarship are intentionally broad as we wish to consider candidates with life experiences and aspirations as broad as the classmates we are honoring.

Link to scholarship application: https://chs.helenaschools.org/.

Applicants sought for summer jobs program

The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program student application is open through March 27. High school students and recent graduates eager to invest in themselves, develop their work skills, and explore their career options are highly encouraged to apply.

The HSJP program matches students with a job or paid internship and provides a paid four-hour work skills training. Students also meet with an adult mentor at least five times during the summer.

HSJP has available positions in early childhood education, history, construction, healthcare, law, grounds keeping, engineering, administration, electrical, marketing, automotive work, outdoor recreation, life guarding, finance, and more.

HSJP is a collaborative project of American Jobs for America’s Youth Montana, Helena College, Helena WINS of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, Reach Higher Montana, and STOKE in Townsend in partnership with Broadwater High School, Capital High School, East Helena High School, Helena High School, and Project for Alternative Learning.

Learn more about program details and apply at www.americanjobs4youth/hsjp.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student News

Madeline McNeil, a resident of Helena, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University president's list for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

***

Jackson Wetherill, of Helena, has been named to the dean's list for fall the 2021 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

***

Caroline Southworth, of Helena, has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0