Community briefs: Electronics recycling event; Montana organizations awarded grants; jobs program provides opportunity

Electronics recycling event today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
406 Recycling's food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions, and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $10 — please remove glass trays.
Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup, or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead or schedule a pickup.
For more information call 406-449-6008.
Jobs program provides earn and learn opportunity
Now in its third year, The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program has connected more than 50 high school students and recent graduates with jobs or internships at different Helena area businesses and organizations. HSJP focuses on developing life and work skills that are necessary for success in the workplace. In addition to matching students with a paid position, HSJP supports participating students via a work skills training and mentoring.
The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program has more than doubled since it began in 2019, with increasing numbers of students, employers, and mentors participating. Additionally, HSJP grew to include East Helena and Broadwater County High Schools in 2021.
HSJP serves students, primarily ages 16-19. Through an application and interview, students are paired with a summer job or internship. The HSJP committee works to connect students with positions that align with their interests and future goals.
HSJP incorporates a pre-summer work skills training for participating students to build the foundation necessary for success in any position. Upon completion of the training, students received a stipend made possible by an iGraduate grant.
Volunteer adult mentors meet with students throughout the summer and provide valuable support.
The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program wraps up in late August as the 2021-22 school year begins. For the next year, the HSJP program committee will begin recruiting employers in January, and students in February 2022. The program is also always looking for community-based volunteer mentors. For more information visit www.americanjobs4youth.org/hsjp.
AARP awards 3 Montana organizations with grants
AARP Montana announced three organizations will receive 2021 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.2 million awarded among 244 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends, and neighbors with an emphasis on the needs of the 50-plus.
All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 10, 2021. Here in Montana, projects funded include:
$27,400 – Helena: The Myrna Loy: This community-driven project will enhance livability by enlivening an underserved neighborhood with artistic benches, lighting, planter boxes, bike racks, and public art on dumpsters and windows. Rodney Street is Helena’s oldest neighborhood. Residents call it quirky, historic, beloved, and blighted. It’s not quite downtown, nor on the growing edge. It attracts little public or private investment. Rodney Street’s small business district is barren and careworn and longs for improvements in safety, walkability, visual enhancements, and opportunities for casual social interactions.
$17,000 – Roundup: Roundup Community Partners: This project will help to ensure the future of Roundup’s Main Street is accessible for all residents with the addition of benches and picnic tables.
$5,000 – Great Falls: YWCA: This project will provide educational opportunities and resources to all businesses, civic groups, and nonprofits on social equity/inclusion for the workplace, board, and clients served.
The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.
View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Helena
- Aug. 4: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark City-County, 316 N. Park
- Aug. 4: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
- Aug. 5: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Compassus Hospice Services, 1075 N. Rodney, Ste.102
- Aug. 6: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive
- Aug. 11: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dakota Supply Group, 2609 Bozeman Ave.
- Aug. 11: Noon-6 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
- Aug. 13: Noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St.
Student news
Sarah Mad Plume, of Helena, a student from Montana State University’s Medical Laboratory Sciences professional program has been awarded a scholarship from the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Mad Plume is also a 2020 MSU McNair Scholar, a program that seeks to help students from underrepresented groups pursue college degrees. Mad Plume will graduate in spring 2022.
The Medical Laboratory Sciences program is housed in MSU’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology in the College of Agriculture and is the only program of its kind in Montana accredited by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences.
It is a yearlong intensive internship that trains students to perform laboratory analyses and interpret patient results in such areas as hematology, clinical chemistry and microbiology. The program accepts 18-21 students annually, and, at the program’s end, students are prepared to become certified medical laboratory scientists.