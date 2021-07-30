Community briefs: Electronics recycling event; Montana organizations awarded grants; jobs program provides opportunity

The Helena Area Summer Jobs Program wraps up in late August as the 2021-22 school year begins. For the next year, the HSJP program committee will begin recruiting employers in January, and students in February 2022. The program is also always looking for community-based volunteer mentors. For more information visit www.americanjobs4youth.org/hsjp.

AARP awards 3 Montana organizations with grants

AARP Montana announced three organizations will receive 2021 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.2 million awarded among 244 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects to promote livable communities by improving housing, transportation, public spaces, civic engagement, and connection with family, friends, and neighbors with an emphasis on the needs of the 50-plus.

All projects are expected to be completed by Nov. 10, 2021. Here in Montana, projects funded include: