Community briefs: Electronics recycling event; Christmas Giving Tree seeks donations, signups; Red Cross blood donations; Santa to a Senior program

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, Nov. 19, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan. This monthly event is one week early due to the holiday schedule with Thanksgiving.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave.. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. Measures will be in place to ensure contact safe exchange. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food scraps, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup, or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead or schedule a pickup at 406-449-6008.

Program delivers Christmas gifts to seniors

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead of Bozeman and Helena renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior® program promising another season of holiday cheer.

Be A Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 11th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

This year, the Bozeman and Helena offices are partnering with numerous senior communities and local nonprofits to provide 775 gifts to approximately 258 seniors in the area.

Individuals can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display through Dec. 9. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped and in a gift bag to the store with the ornament attached.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

• Helena: Safeway, 611 N. Montana Ave., Helena

• Belgrade: Town & Country Foods, 205 W. Madison Ave., Belgrade

• Bozeman: Rosauers Supermarkets, 3255 Technology Blvd. W, Bozeman

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.

Donations sought for Christmas Giving Tree

For nearly 20 years the Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena have teamed together to provide Christmas cheer to more than 350 children in our Helena area.

Help us bring the miracle of Christmas to children infant to age 15. Sometimes parents and guardians in the Helena community find themselves in situations that affect their finances. We welcome anyone who could use assistance to make their Christmas a little more joyous.

Community members can help by purchasing new toys, clothing, gift certificates, bedding, board games, stuffed animals and other age-appropriate gifts. Gifts especially needed for 12-15 year-old boys and girls

The following businesses have graciously allowed us to place collection boxes in their businesses. You can place any donations in the boxes until Friday, Dec. 10.

Lasso The Moon

Vanilla Bean

Planet Gyros

Capital City Health

Leslie’s Hallmark (both locations)

Montana Book Company

Firetower Coffee House

Unique Boutique Hairdresser

Arnold Physical Therapy

For more information, call Kathy Surbrugg at 406-442-5825.

Registration open for Christmas Giving Tree

The Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena are teaming up to make sure no child goes without gifts this Christmas. If you could use a little extra assistance for your children up to 15 years, we can help.

Come by the Good Samaritan Thrift Store Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 14. Closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Parents or guardians requesting assistance must bring a photo ID and Social Security cards or birth certificates for the entire household.

No appointment necessary.

The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is located at 3067 N. Montana Avenue. Distribution of gifts will begin Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 in the basement of the Cathedral (Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.

Guest lecturer to speak on loving compassion

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, corner of Cruse and Lawrence, holds a George Harper Lecture with guest lecturer Katherine Greiner, associate professor of theology at Carroll College.

Greiner will speak on "The Wound of Loving Compassion: Attending to Suffering with the Mysticism of Julian of Norwich,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

To encourage donations this month, all who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Department of Public Health and Human Services, 2401 Colonial Drive

Nov. 24: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B

Student news

Carroll student receives Merlin Scholar Fellowship

Carroll College student Julianna Breit was recently selected as the 2021-2022 Merlin Student Scholar Fellow by Merlin CCC. The Merlin Student Scholar Fellowship provides recipients with a chance to work with thinkers in diverse fields of study and apply philosophy to their chosen area of focus.

Breit is Merlin’s first undergraduate fellow. A junior at Carroll, she is double-majoring in biochemistry and philosophy with minors in ethics and value studies, neuroscience, and chemistry.

Her fellowship will involve a combination of research, writing and philosophy in the community activities. In her second semester, she will be involved in the philosophical critique and analysis of one or more of Merlin’s activities as well as design and lead a philosophy in the community activity of her own based on her work.

Breit has also been active as a community volunteer with St. Peter’s Health, the Friendship Center, Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, FoodShare, and St. Peter’s NODA (No One Dies Alone end-of-life care).

