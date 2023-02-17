Technology Tuesdays at the library

Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Small Community Room at the Lewis & Clark Library for Technology Tuesdays: Consumer Health Complete Database

Learn about Ebsco’s Consumer Health Complete. The most comprehensive database for consumer-oriented health content, Consumer Health Complete is designed to help users gain an overall understanding of key topics across the health and wellness spectrum — from mainstream medicine to complementary, holistic and integrated medicine.

Computers provided. Please register at https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10197476.

Drum Brothers coming to Lincoln

The Drum Brothers will be returning to Lincoln. Sponsored by the Lincoln Council for the Arts, the group will be presenting two-day school residency in the Lincoln School, and they’ll be offering a Community Concert and Hand-Drumming Workshop for the general public. Their last visit to the community was in 2018.

The Community Hand Drumming Workshop is Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. at Lincoln School Gym. Admission is free.

The concert is Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Community Hall. Tickets: $10 at the door. Children are admitted free.

Nominations sought for History Teacher of the Year

Montana principals, superintendents, and fellow teachers or librarians from public and private schools are asked to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade teacher who has done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 2022-2023 school year.

The winner will receive the 34th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award, which honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year.

On odd numbered years it is given to a teacher at the fourth through sixth grade level.

Nominations may be emailed to Norma Ashby Smith, award coordinator, at ashby7@charter.net. Nominations should include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number, and email; plus the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number, and email. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023.

Nominees will receive instructions on how to submit this material. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2023.

The winner and his or her class will be honored at a ceremony in the State Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The winner will receive a plaque and a $4,500 cash prize to be used toward classroom materials, field trips, speakers, and anything else that will enhance learning in their classroom.

Contact Norma Ashby Smith of Great Falls with any questions about the award or the nomination process at 406/590-6798 or at ashby7@charter.net.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Fort Harrison

2/23/2023: 9 a.m.—3 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, HAFRC / JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.

Helena

2/24/2023: 9 a.m.—3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect

2/27/2023: 9:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m., Pureview Health Center—Main, 1930 9th Ave.

2/28/2023: 9:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m., Pureview Health Center—Downtown, 630 N. Last Chance Gulch, Unit 2100

Lincoln

2/21/2023: 10 a.m.—4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main

Student news

Thomas L. Etchart of Helena, Montana, has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Science for outstanding scholarship during the Fall 2022 semester.

Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.

•••

Trenton Wright, of Helena, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

•••

Aidan Adamek and Brooke Woodmansey, both of Helena, were named to the Fall Semester 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University.

The list includes students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

•••

Briar Bell, Nicholas and Heather Bell, all of Helena, been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.