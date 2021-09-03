Community briefs: Diane Carlson Evans honored; 9/11 ceremony planned; journalist to speak at church; Stepping On workshop upcoming

Transportation Coordinating Committee: Seeking a county resident as a non-voting member. The committee shall work closely with the city, county, and state to develop and keep current urban transportation planning, design and construction in the Helena area. The committee shall adopt and recommend implementation of long and short-range transportation programs for the Helena urban area. The committee shall transmit all reports and recommendations related to the continuing transportation planning for the urban area to the various agencies for final adoption and implementation. The TCC shall consist of the following: 2 City Commission members, 2 County Commission members, 1 Montana Highway Department Representative, 1 Federal Highway Administration Representative, 1 Helena Citizens Council, 1 Planning Board, 1 city staff contact, 2 county residents (1 a non-voting member) and 2 city residents (1 city a non-voting member). The citizen members of the TCC shall be appointed for terms of two-years. Meetings are the second Tuesday, every other month at 3 p.m.in the Commission Chambers, City-County Building.