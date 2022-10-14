Community briefs: DAR marks anniversary; nurses receive awards; parenting classes offered

DAR marks anniversary with service projects

Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the America Revolution this week cleaned the Montana Military Museum at Fort Harrison and wrote cards to enclose with Christmas packages for deployed military members as their two projects to celebrate the Oct. 11, 1890, founding of the non-partisan service organization dedicated to perpetuating the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence.

Together, Daughters in Montana, across America and around the world are celebrating their ties of service grounded in patriotism and friendship. Local membership is open to all women 18 or older who are descendants of a patriot who supported the effort for Independence. See http://helenadar.weebly.com and DAR.org for more information.

Nurses receive DAISY Awards

St. Peter’s Health Registered Nurses Addy Barrett and Tana Redfern received DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses. DAISY awardees are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s patients and their family members.

Barrett has worked as a Registered Nurse in St. Peter’s Behavioral Health Unit since 2017. One of the patients who nominated her said she made them feel validated, “Addy knows how to meet me at my level. I was having one of the hardest nights of my life and Addy recognized this. She took precious time to be with me and made me feel not only cared for but understood.”

Clinical Care Manager and Registered Nurse Tana Redfern has been with St. Peter’s since 2019. The provider who nominated her said she went the extra mile in helping a patient through a difficult time, “Tana assisted a patient of mine with worsening depression and suicidal ideation by providing support, kindness and empathy. He came to see me and told me that because Tana cared and treated him with kindness, he no longer felt suicidal.”

The DAISY Award was established to honor the super-human work nurses do to care for patients and families every day. The award is presented in collaboration with the American Organization of Nurse Executives. St. Peter’s Health administration and staff select the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called a Healer’s Touch, which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Parenting classes offered by St. Peter's

This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections.

Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience.

Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q & A session hosted on Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

Please enter through the main church doors (facing the Cathedral) and proceed downstairs using the stairs or elevator.

Student news

Celena Alduenda, of Helena, was among the more than 1,000 students who graduated from the University of Mississippi in August 2022.

Alduenda, who is a business administration major, received a Master of Business Administration degree in the graduate school.