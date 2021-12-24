Community briefs: Course for caregivers; JHS advances in national STEM contest; Red Cross blood donation times

JHS advances in national STEM contest

Students from Jefferson High School in Montana City are being recognized nationally for their idea to impact change in their local community using STEM education.

Selected from a pool of over 1,000 applicants, Jefferson High School has been named Montana State Winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a nationwide competition that challenges students in grades 6th-12th to creatively use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address real-world issues in their communities.

As a state winner, Jefferson High School will receive $6,500 to be redeemed on Donorschoose.org, a nonprofit organization that facilitates direct donations to public school classroom projects, as well as a video kit to help them with the next phase of the contest.

RMDC to present course for caregivers

Rocky’s Agency on Aging will present a Powerful Tools for Caregivers course in January 2022.

This virtual six-week course will help caregivers build the skills to take care of themselves, so that they can better care for others. Whether caring for a spouse, partner, family member or friend, the role of the caregiver is vital, but can be stressful. This course is for nonprofessional caregivers looking for support and resources.

For information on course dates and times, contact Michele Mathot, education and outreach coordinator with Rocky’s Agency on Aging at 406-441-3985 or at mmathot@rmdc.net.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Dec. 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building, 301 S. Park Ave.

Lincoln

Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Clay Weaver, of East Helena, has been named to fall 2021 dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0