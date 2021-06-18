Community briefs: Concert moves venues; blood donation opportunities; student news; Talking Saints win awards

Sarah Heller graduated as co-valedictorian from Capital High School and intends to major in physics and mathematics, with a minor in computer science. She served as a student representative on an Office of Public Instruction task force during the pandemic. She is a Montana University System Honor Scholar, National Merit Scholar and an AP Scholar with distinction. She participated in the math, Latin and science clubs in high school as well as the Western Aerospace Scholars Program. For several years, she served as a counselor for STEM summer camps at her local science museum. Her parents are Julie and Luke Heller from Helena.

Haley Moseman graduated as valedictorian from Capital High School and intends to major in nursing. She was a state champion in gymnastics and was an active member in DECA and National Honor Society. She was involved in many fundraisers around her local community. In addition, she was a member of the Montana Office of Public Instruction Learn Task Force to provide direction to Montana schools for serving students during the COVID-19 pandemic. She worked in nutrition services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. Her parents are Tracy and Mark Moseman from Helena.