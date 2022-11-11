Community briefs: Coffee drive; Christmas Giving Tree; scholarship opportunities; MHS programs

Coffee drive underway for Mont. VA hospitals

Scout Troop 212 from East Helena will be collecting cans of coffee to be served in local VA Hospitals at the Helena Walmart through Nov. 19. Donations will be accepted as cash or cans of coffee at the front entrances or at customer service. The goal is to collect 2,000 cans of coffee for our veterans.

The troop has done this community service project for over five years and this one event provides coffee to every VA hospital in the state of Montana.

Two years ago, they built a coffee shed to house the donated coffee at the VA in Helena. Each year they collect more than 1,500 cans of coffee along with cash to pay for gas for volunteers to deliver the coffee throughout Montana.

2022 Christmas Giving Tree

Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena are once again partnering to ensure that all children receive a gift this Christmas season.

If you need assistance in providing for your child, come to the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave., Monday-Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. now until Dec. 13.

Parent or guardian must bring a picture ID and show a copy of your child’s birth certificate or Social Security card.

No appointment necessary. Just remember to register by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

A registered parent or guardian will enjoy a shopping experience for their child(ren) Saturday, Dec. 17 in the basement of the Cathedral (the Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.

Follow us on Facebook.com/Christmasgivingtree.csh, or contact Alissa at 406-442-5825.

Childbirth education topic at parenting class

This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections.

Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q & A session hosted on Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

DAR accepting scholarship applications

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship and American Indians Committees are accepting online applications for students wanting to apply for any of their 27 national scholarships.

The opportunities are for graduating high school students, college undergraduates, and graduates on Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, 2023, at 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time. The direct URL link to DAR Academic Works is https://dar.academicworks.com.

A wide array of scholarships is available.

There are two special scholarships offered by the American Indians Committee for applicants who can provide proof of membership in a state or federally recognized tribe; a scholarship for children or stepchildren of dues-paying DAR members.

Applicants must use the DAR secure and confidential platform to submit applications and to upload and submit all requested information and documents; mailed or emailed information is not accepted.

For more information and answers to commonly asked questions, please refer to the DAR public website scholarship information pages https://www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships.

Church celebrates milestone

First Lutheran Church celebrated 135 years as a congregation here in Helena.

The church was established as the First German Evangelistic Lutheran Church of Helena on Dec. 31, 1887.

The original church was built at the corner of Rodney and 9th Streets and was the only Lutheran church in Montana at the time. First Lutheran became a part of the Missouri Synod in 1916 and has served the community over the last 135 years with ministries to various groups, individuals and agencies. A weekly church service for developmentally disabled adults is held Sundays.

Currently the church is located at 2231 Broadway St.

November programs continue at MHS

The experiences of veterans throughout the years, the strength and leadership of Native women, and a modern Indigenous teenager’s journey to understand and appreciate her family’s rich heritage will be explored during the Montana Historical Society’s public programs in November.

The Thursday programs run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and are free at the Montana Historical Society, located at 225 N. Roberts. Those programs also are live streamed on the MTHS YouTube channel, and then archived so they can be viewed at your leisure.

Programs include:

Nov. 17 – Join M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse as they discuss their new book “Thunderous,” the story of a modern Indigenous teenager’s journey to understand and appreciate her family’s rich heritage. The authors will discuss the origins of the project, their collaboration as writers, shaping their words and ideas to fit the graphic novel format and why they felt it was important to create a contemporary narrative for and about young Indigenous peoples, focusing on Lakota culture. Books will be available for purchase for author book signing.

Nov. 12 – Bring the family to view a different kind of Saturday program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Members of the Sons of Norway and the Ancient Order of Hibernians will display materials that reflect their ethnic traditions. Antique steel toy cars, dolls, kitchenware, and items from the USS Montana also will be on display.

For more information, contact Deb Mitchell at 406/444-4789 or dmitchell@mt.gov

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

Please enter through the main church doors (facing the Cathedral) and proceed downstairs using the stairs or elevator.