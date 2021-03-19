Community briefs: Civil Air Patrol hosts open house; fish art contest deadline nearing; frigid temps cause spike in energy bills

This free contest is open to all students K-12. To enter, artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the Official Fish list. Students grade 4 and above also need to submit a one-page essay on conservation. The Montana entry form and contest rules can be found at www.fishart.org .

The Montana State Fish is the cutthroat trout. Cutthroat are known for the orange colored slash under their jaw and were first described by the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805. Cutthroat have declined due to habitat loss, competition with non-native fish and overharvest but their range is expanding again due to diligent conservation projects. Students who enter a Westslope or Yellowstone cutthroat in the Montana contest will be eligible for the Montana Cutthroat Award, which will offer cash prizes of $75, $50 and $25 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Cutthroat entries will also be eligible for the Western Native Trout Award and all students who enter will be eligible for national recognition.