Community briefs: Civil Air Patrol hosts open house; fish art contest deadline nearing; frigid temps cause spike in energy bills

Civil Air Patrol to hold open house
The Lewis and Clark Composite Squadron, Helena’s local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Fort Harrison in the RTI Building, 1956 MT Majo St. The community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP. Members of the squadron will be present to greet visitors and explain CAP’s missions for America. COVID-19 precautions will be in place and attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while on Fort Harrison and participating in open house activities.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.
CAP’s 58,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. CAP also plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to 25,000 young people.
Montana Fish Art contest deadline approaching
The Montana Fish Art contest deadline is March 31. The Fish Art Contest is a national competition sponsored by Wildlife Forever to create appreciation and knowledge of fish and aquatic conservation.
The Montana Fish Art Contest is sponsored by Flathead Wildlife, Inc., Glacier Country Fly Fishers, Flathead Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited and the Montana Wildlife Federation.
This free contest is open to all students K-12. To enter, artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the Official Fish list. Students grade 4 and above also need to submit a one-page essay on conservation. The Montana entry form and contest rules can be found at www.fishart.org.
The Montana State Fish is the cutthroat trout. Cutthroat are known for the orange colored slash under their jaw and were first described by the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805. Cutthroat have declined due to habitat loss, competition with non-native fish and overharvest but their range is expanding again due to diligent conservation projects. Students who enter a Westslope or Yellowstone cutthroat in the Montana contest will be eligible for the Montana Cutthroat Award, which will offer cash prizes of $75, $50 and $25 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in grades K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Cutthroat entries will also be eligible for the Western Native Trout Award and all students who enter will be eligible for national recognition.
The Fish Art Program also offers an Educators Corner to integrate science and art. Montana entries can be mailed to the Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 2nd Ave., Kalispell, MT 59901. Entries must be postmarked by March 31.
For more information on the Montana Fish Art Contest, contact Jim Vashro at jsjvash@montanasky.us or 406-270-9914.
Great Divide Ski Patrol having fundraiser
The Great Divide Ski Patrol is having a poker run as part of its annual Retro Day fundraiser event on March 27 at 7385 Belmont Drive, Marysville.
This event is to raise money for the Great Divide Ski Patrol, an all-volunteer team that is a charitable organization separate from Great Divide Ski Area. The National Ski Patrol charter requires it to purchase all the medical equipment and toboggans it uses. The March 27 event is designed to use the mountain and keep skiers/boarders at a safe social distance.
Best Retro outfits will be judged and oldest ski equipment. Oldest ski equipment prize is a new pair of Blizzard skis. Prizes will be given out for the top three hands, best men's retro outfit, best women's retro outfit & oldest ski equipment brought (not used) on the hill.
Poker run hands can be purchased for $25 each. New hands can be purchased for $15 and there is no limit.
Skiers/Boarders will be given an index card at the start of the run. Players will draw a card at random at each designated stop. There will be five stops on the lower mountain. The players with the best poker hands wins. There is only one win per person.
Best 3 hands will be awarded a prize that could include a pair of Volkl Skis, Weston Snowboard (both choice of M or W) or a cut of the pot.
There will also be a scavenger hunt for little rippers.
Capital High advances in science bowl
A team of students from Capital High School won their regional competition for the 2021 National Science Bowl this past weekend and will be among 32 teams competing in the national finals this spring, the U.S. Department of Energy, which sponsors the bowl, said.
The National Science Bowl brings together thousands of middle and high school students nationwide to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.
A series of regional middle school and high school tournaments are being held across the country from January through March. The Elimination Tournament will be held virtually on May 22 for high school teams.
All regional winning schools will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.
More than 315,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl in its 30-year history. For more information, go to: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.
NW energy asks customers to reach out
The extreme weather that gripped Montana the first half of February was immediately followed by extreme weather throughout the Midwest and resulted in temperatures that were far below normal.
Record energy demand throughout the Midwest during this time caused natural gas prices to spike. NorthWestern Energy purchased some natural gas for its Montana customers from the market and our customers will see an increase in the cost of the natural gas supply on their bills.
NorthWestern Energy Montana residential and commercial natural gas customers will see that higher cost of the natural gas supply reflected on their bill on the item “Natural Gas Supply.” The increase will be $0.10 per therm in March, about a $10 increase on the average residential bill. Customers will have an additional $0.10 per therm increase in April, and a smaller increase in May.
By July, NorthWestern Energy expects Natural Gas Supply rates to return to more normal levels.
People concerned about their ability to pay a higher energy bill should contact NorthWestern Energy’s customer service department. More information is available, including information about payment arrangements and links to payment assistance programs at www.northwesternenergy.com.