Community briefs: Civic Air Patrol cadet wins award; blood donation opportunities; student news

Electronics recycling event held today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
406 Recycling's food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions, and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $15—please remove glass trays.
Miss Mermaid Montana, Faith Conaway, will be on-site throughout the event promoting Lovin' Montana Clean-Up, a volunteer event this Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27 focusing on Centennial Park and Custer Avenue areas. This weekend's cleanup will include prizes from local businesses and is also supported by Helena Parks & Recreation, Miss Mermaid USA, and 406 Recycling. Learn more at Friday's event, at "Lovin' Montana Clean-Up" on Facebook, or via "news" at 406Recycling.com.
For more information call 406-449-6008.
Cadet earns Amelia Earhart Award
Helena Civil Air Patrol Cadet Roman Jacobson has earned the Amelia Earhart Award and was promoted to cadet captain at a special ceremony on June 22. The award was presented by Mayor Wilmot Collins. Only 3 percent of the 22,000 Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide obtain the Amelia Earhart Award.
Jacobson, a cadet captain, is the son of Charity Jacobson and Paul Munson. He is an upcoming junior at Foothills Community Christian School and hopes to attend the United States Air Force Academy after graduation, where he will major in aeronautical engineering.
During his last year in the cadet program, Jacobson has served as the cadet recruitment and retention officer for the Helena Squadron and will now be assuming the role of cadet commander. Jacobson is a defender on the Foothills Varsity soccer team and is an intern at the city attorney’s office in Great Falls.
To find a local squadron visit: www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.
Town Pump Foundation offers grant for fireworks show
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering a $15,000 challenge grant to aid fundraising efforts for the Prickly Pear Fireworks Show in East Helena on the Fourth of July.
The Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration organization is currently working to raise $35,000 to continue the East Helena fireworks display, which has been a yearly spectacle since the local VFW started the Fourth of July show in 1957. The VFW provided the display for veterans and their families until 2010, when the non-profit Prickly Pear Fireworks took over fundraising efforts to keep the show going. However, continually rising costs forced organizers to consider canceling the display in 2017. That’s when the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration organization, led by Shellie’s Country Café, took over fundraising for the show.
Individuals and businesses can donate online at www.easthelenafireworks.com or by calling Shellie’s Country Café at 406-442-0033.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
Fort Harrison
- June 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., V.A. Hospital, 3687 Veterans Drive
Helena
- June 30: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave.
- June 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building drive at the Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B
Student news
Benjamin Bode, of Helena, a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Area students earn Montana University System scholarships
The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to 37 students in the local area.
The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000.
Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.
A full list is available at http://www.mus.edu/Prepare/Pay/Scholarships/MUS_Honor_Scholarship.asp.
Capital High School students receiving the scholarships are: Tyler Dean Almquist, Zachary Boles, Anthony Bouchard, Megan Goroski, Amanda Haab, Erin Heaton, Sarah Heller, Jarod Lilletvedt, Elizabeth Linder, Ryan Magee, Eowyn Malcomson, Charles Michaletz, Kevin Northey, Heather Rankin, Lauren Rankin, Natalie Renk, Anabella Salyards, Victor Scott, Augustine Tupper, Nathan Turner, Gabriella Weida, Austin Witham
Helena High students receiving the scholarships are: Aaron Burke, Heath Caldwell, Aaron Gerhart, Tara Harrington, Emma Hasquet, Dylan Hoogerheide, Burgin Luker, Kyra Robinson, Alexander Roylance, Danielle Stinson,Joseph Triem, Soren Woodland
Jefferson High School: Abigail Youde
White Sulphur Springs High School: Ethan Schlepp
Carroll releases spring dean’s list
Carroll College named the Helena and surrounding area students listed below to its 2021 spring semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Clancy: Mattie Brustkern, Catherine Fletcher, Jackson Haddon, Joseph Hagengruber, Kamden Hilborn, Kendra Kloker, Katherine Martin, Jamie Pickens, Katelyn Richter, Michael Ward
East Helena: Sarah Diehl, Brooklyn Holmlund, Kassandra Rigsby, Abigail Romine, Cailyn Wall
Helena: Angela Aune, Elizabeth Bennett, Jessica Bousliman, Zachary Brandt, Nicholas Bubb, Matthew Bushnell, Allyssia Bushnell-Haegele, Bailey Caffee, Ashley Carlson, Regan Clancy, Geri Cutler, Christine Denny, David Donnelly, Nathan Downey, Trevor Drinville, Teah Falconer, Cameren Field, Alexander Flynn, Taylar Foster, Dustin Gardner, Alexander Hanson, Kaelynn Haynes, Nathan Hicks, Caleb Hoxie, Hailey James, Ryan Johnson, Brianna Lambert, Brendan Lindsay, Lexi MacMillan, Matthew McGinley, Mary McGreevey, Mattie McGreevey, Katelyn McKay, Maria McMahon, Ethan Melton, Aiden Mozer, Aleta Munden, Emily Murgel, Weslee Nehl, Miya Nettleton, Tori Pearson, Brooklyn Purcell, Rosalina Ramirez, Garrison Reed, Morgan Rehm, Adrian Rincon-Jimenez, Shane Sater, Samantha Settle, Halee Skogen, Tabitha Southworth, Sarah Swingley, Jessica Tielking, Frances Tupper, Joshua Turner, Matthew Vanderwater, Lindsey Vedsted Hains, Brynn Walker, Caleb Wallis, Jasmin Waples, Roxanne Ward, Joseph Wohlers