Community briefs: Civic Air Patrol cadet wins award; blood donation opportunities; student news

The Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration organization is currently working to raise $35,000 to continue the East Helena fireworks display, which has been a yearly spectacle since the local VFW started the Fourth of July show in 1957. The VFW provided the display for veterans and their families until 2010, when the non-profit Prickly Pear Fireworks took over fundraising efforts to keep the show going. However, continually rising costs forced organizers to consider canceling the display in 2017. That’s when the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration organization, led by Shellie’s Country Café, took over fundraising for the show.

Individuals and businesses can donate online at www.easthelenafireworks.com or by calling Shellie’s Country Café at 406-442-0033.

Red Cross blood donation opportunities

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.