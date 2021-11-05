Community briefs: Church hosts Fall Festival Nov. 6; DAR scholarships available; Cranium Cafe program available online; Talking Saints debate

Church hosts Fall Festival event Saturday

Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Montana Ave., will be holding its Fall Festival event on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some items available for sale at the festival include, homemade crafts, handmade table runners, pillows, quilts, treasures and collectibles.

There is a quilt show and quilt raffle with tickets $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will be held Dec. 15.

Edible goodies for sale include pies, breads, jellies, chocolates, lefsa and cookies.

New this year will be dinner to go. All items will be prepackaged and sold to go.

St. John’s Lutheran celebrates 125th anniversary

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave., celebrates its 125th anniversary with a banquet on Saturday, Nov. 6, and a festive celebration worship on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. Bishop Laurie Jungling will preach and music from the South Hills Brass, Sanctuary Choir, and St. John’s Bell Choir will be shared. The public is warmly welcomed to come to the worship service.

St. John’s was started by Swedish Lutheran immigrants with Pastor Peter Fair serving as pastor for 30 years. In 1950 it moved into its present location on Helena Avenue. The congregation began a Anniversary Benevolence Appeal that has raised over $91,000 to be equally divided between these five organizations: Helena YWCA, Helena YMCA, Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp, Christikon Bible Camp and ELCA World Hunger. Each summer St. John’s sponsors a Brunch with the proceeds going to Bob’s Pantry, the Helena Middle School food and assistance pantry. The first Sunday of December St. John’s sponsors a Festival of Angels bazaar with Scandinavian goodies and the money received is designated for a benevolence.

St. John’s Lutheran looks forward to many more years of sharing the love and grace of God with our community and the world as it seeks to fulfill its mission goal, “Growing in grace, walking by faith, and serving in love.”

HCC Cranium Cafe program available online

Helena Community Connections is a nonprofit dedicated to life enrichment for anyone over 50. Programs include Bridges Buffet, Cranium Cafe, My Destiny, and Gentle Ways.

ln the month of November, a virtual Cranium Cafe event will be posted at www.bridgeshcc.org. Click on the Virtual Events tab. This event focuses on the book entitled, “Welcome to Your Brain” by Sandra Aamodt and Sam Wang. Board member, Nanette Whitman Holmes, continues to post readings from the book. If you would like a companion brain puzzle packet, please complete the contact us form on the website. Include your mailing address. You can also pick-up paper copies of the puzzles (on the outside of the building in a protected holder) at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway.

HCC looks forward to hosting in-person, interesting, enriching, appropriate and dynamic programs again in the future. If you have questions, complete the contact us form on the HCC website at www.bridgeshcc.org.

DAR national scholarships available

The online application platform opened Nov. 1 for students to apply for scholarship opportunities offered by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship and American Indians Committees. The scholarship application timeframe for the 2022-2023 academic year is from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

DAR offers a wide array of scholarships for graduating high school students, college undergraduates, and graduate students. Scholarships are available for Native Americans and for all students majoring in education, English, math, chemistry, American history, history, law, physical/occupational therapy, nursing, medicine, horticulture, historic preservation, and business administration.

In celebration of the nation’s 250th Anniversary, DAR also is offering a new America 250! Scholarship, which will be a one-time $5,000 scholarship awarded to up to four college undergraduates currently majoring in American history in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, offered on the same platform. Recipients must be U.S. citizens and have a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale or equivalent. To be considered, students will submit a special, one-page essay (up to 500 words) either on the founding of our nation or on their personal volunteer achievements for community and/or country.

Only two of the numerous scholarships require applicants to be DAR members or have a relationship to a DAR member: the Lillian and Arthur Dunn Scholarship for children and stepchildren of dues-paying DAR members and the Madeline Pickett (Halbert) Cogswell Nursing Scholarship for members or descendants of DAR members.

Scholarship applicants use a secure platform to submit their applications and to upload and submit all the requested information and documents that became available Nov. 1, 2021, at https://dar.academicworks.com. Mailed or emailed information is no longer accepted.

For more information regarding DAR scholarships and answers to commonly asked questions, refer to the DAR public website scholarship information pages at www.dar.org/scholarships.

Carroll Talking Saints crisscross globe virtually

Can’t be in three places at once? Don’t tell that to the Carroll College Talking Saints who, on Saturday, Oct. 30, had eight first-year debaters competing in London, England, four debaters competing in Geneva, New York, and five more students competing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

First-year partners Madi McDonald of Missoula and June LePage of Lewistown, Montana, reached the championship round in the President’s Cup Novice Tournament hosted virtually by University College London.

The Carroll novice teams faced daunting competition from around the world. In the championship round, McDonald and LePage competed against the winner from the London School of Economics, as well as teams from Eastern Europe and India.

In an online competition at Colorado College, junior Nicole Williams of Seeley Lake won prose interpretation, junior Mariah Hurd of Seattle placed third in poetry and first-year Anna Brown from Olympia, Washington, was top novice in extemporaneous speaking.

Anna Brown actually competed on two continents in one day – North America (Colorado) and Europe (England).

London agreed to use Brown as a reserve, assigning her to rounds when they were short a debater, which sometimes happens. She debated with Lisa from France in the first round, and Joseph from London in two later rounds.

Brown was named top novice extemp speaker. And she won two rounds in London with her new friends from Europe.

The Carroll teams in New York at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, faced some of the finest teams in North America including Harvard, Yale and the University of Toronto.

Juniors Roisin O’Neill (Lake Oswego, Oregon) and Vinny Gallardo (Butte) beat Harvard in an early round, but didn’t make the championship rounds.

“Sophomores Finlay Bates (Forest Grove, Oregon) and Elissa Mazkour (Lebanon) earned high ranks in some of their rounds, too. But when the dust cleared, the Ivies advanced to the championships and Carroll went home.

The Talking Saints next competition will be the regional championships online at Linfield College on Nov. 12-14.

RMDC offers homebuyer education class

Rocky Mountain Development Council offers a monthly homebuyer education class and November's class runs Nov. 16-18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. over Zoom. The purpose of the class is to teach potential homeowners about the process of purchasing a home.

Homebuyer education classes provide in-depth information on many aspects of homeownership including: budgeting, finding a home, choosing a lender/closing on a loan, homeowner’s insurance, home inspection and maintenance, and energy savings. Course instructor Bev Dashnaw and a variety of local, area community partners are able to speak to many facets involved in the process of home-ownership.

To register, visit https://www.rmdc.net/what-we-do/housing-services/home-buyer-education.html.

Old-time fiddle jam in Whitehall Nov. 7

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present their music at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged.

Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some old-time fiddle music.

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Student news

Summer Gibson, of Helena, was named to the dean's list for summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0