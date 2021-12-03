Community briefs: Christmas Giving Tree donations, registration; RMDC hosts therapy program; free admission to MHS Museum

Donations sought for Christmas Giving Tree

For nearly 20 years the Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena have teamed together to provide Christmas cheer to more than 350 children in our Helena area.

Help us bring the miracle of Christmas to children infant to age 15. Sometimes parents and guardians in the Helena community find themselves in situations that affect their finances. We welcome anyone who could use assistance to make their Christmas a little more joyous.

Community members can help by purchasing new toys, clothing, gift certificates, bedding, board games, stuffed animals and other age-appropriate gifts. Gifts especially needed for 12-15 year-old boys and girls

The following businesses have graciously allowed us to place collection boxes in their businesses. You can place any donations in the boxes until Friday, Dec. 10.

Lasso The Moon

Vanilla Bean

Planet Gyros

Capital City Health

Leslie’s Hallmark (both locations)

Montana Book Company

Firetower Coffee House

Unique Boutique Hairdresser

Arnold Physical Therapy

Follow us on Facebook for updates on the latest news and information about our project!! Facebook.com/christmasgivingtree.csh.

For more information, call Kathy Surbrugg at 406-442-5825.

Registration open for Christmas Giving Tree

The Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena are teaming up to make sure no child goes without gifts this Christmas. If you could use a little extra assistance for your children up to 15 years, we can help.

Come by the Good Samaritan Thrift Store Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 14. Closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Parents or guardians requesting assistance must bring a photo ID and Social Security cards or birth certificates for the entire household.

No appointment necessary.

The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is located at 3067 N. Montana Avenue. Distribution of gifts will begin Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 in the basement of the Cathedral (Brondel Center) 530 N. Ewing.

Animals, art, acoustics: Therapies to improve health

The Rocky Mountain Development Council will be welcome Carroll College nursing students to present a program on the benefits of complimentary therapy. Whether it’s art therapy, music therapy, or animal therapy, there are several health benefits of complimentary therapy that can make you happier and healthier.

Come learn more on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in the Senior Center Dining Room, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

HCC holds drawings for grocery gift cards

Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for older people, has decided to offer grocery gift card drawings in the month of December instead of virtual programming.

To enter the drawings, you must have participated in Bridges Buffet, Cranium Cafe, or My Destiny programming. Only one entry per household will be allowed. Five $100 WinCo gift cards will be given away.

Visit https://www.bridgeshcc.org/ and complete a contact us form, and in the Your Message block write “drawing entry.” Include your primary mailing address. Entries will only be accepted from Dec. 3, 2021 through midnight on Dec. 13, 2021.

For more information on HCC programs for those over 50, check out the same website.

Reach Higher Montana launches annual scholarship

Do you know a student who could use $1,000 to help pay for their education? The Reach Higher Montana Scholarship program opened on Dec. 1, 2021, at www.ReachHigherMontana.org.

This year, the Montana-based nonprofit organization will award 81 scholarships – 30 awards for Class of 2022 graduating high school seniors, and 50 awards for students currently attending a Montana college or university for use in the 2022-2023 academic year.

In addition, one $1,000 scholarship is earmarked for a current college student who has, or is currently, serving in the military. The Carl Valvoda Military Scholarship is awarded in memory of Carl Valvoda, the son and husband of two former co-workers, who passed away due to a brain tumor.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2022.

To be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must have at least a 2.5 cumulative GPA, be attending or have graduated from a Montana high school, and completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2022-2023. Scholarships may only be used at Montana postsecondary education institutions, including private and tribal colleges, and two-year, four-year, and university campuses. Scholarship funds are awarded directly to the colleges, and can be applied toward any elements of the recipient’s cost of attendance as calculated by the financial aid office.

For more information on the scholarship or what you can do to make your application stand out, visit reachhighermontana.org and view the many resources we have available.

For more information, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow us on Facebook.

CHS students takes top honors at oratorical contest

High school orators from Helena-area schools participated in the 84th annual American Legion High School Oratorical Contest on Nov. 19. The students were invited by the Department of Montana, The American Legion and hosted for the Department by American Legion Post #2 of Helena.

Teagan Clement, freshman, Capital High School, took the top honors. He will advance to the District 6 contest in February 2022 and if successful as the District winner will move on to the Department of Montana, The American Legion, in early March 2022.

The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights, and privileges of American citizenship.

Young orators earn some of the most generous college scholarships available to high school students. Over $203,500 in scholarships can be awarded each year. The American Legion’s National Organization awards the scholarships, which can be used at any college or university in the United States.

Speaking subjects must be on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with some emphasis on the duties and obligations of citizens to our government. Speeches are eight to 10 minutes long; three- to five-minute speeches on an assigned topic also are part of the contest.

Free admission to MHS Museum, Original Governor’s Mansion

It’s the best time of the year to enjoy the Montana Historical Society Museum, Store, and Research Center, and the Original Governor’s Mansion.

We will offer free admission all month to Montana’s Museum every Friday and Saturday. The week between Christmas Day and New Year's Day also will be free admission. Please note, we will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

Don’t forget to check out the Museum Store where you’ll find the perfect gifts for all the history lovers on your list.

Come see the Original Governor’s Mansion decked out in its holiday finery. Free tours will be offered Saturdays Dec. 4, 11, and 18, and on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Tours begin on the hour at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The mansion is at 304 N. Ewing.

The Montana Historical Society is at 225 N. Roberts in Helena. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We will be closed for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31, as well as Christmas and New Year’s Days.

For more information, contact Eve Byron, MHS public information officer, at 406-444-6843 or eve.byron@mt.gov.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the epic new film “The Matrix Resurrections” for the winner and 50 of their guests. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. (Terms apply, additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/matrix.)

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Fort Harrison

Dec. 3: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., V.A. Hospital, 3687 Veterans Drive

Helena

Dec. 8: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Capitol Building, 1301 E. 6th

Dec. 10: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway St.

Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Career Training Institute (CTI), 347 N. Last Chance Gulch

Dec. 15: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B

