Community briefs: Camp signups; honor rolls; scholarship opportunities; Talking Saints win; tobacco quit line offers new options

FitzGerald honored for work in behavioral health
Jim FitzGerald, chief executive officer of Intermountain, is the recipient of the Montana Healthcare Foundation’s 2020 Mignon Waterman Award for his accomplishments in the behavioral health field.
The Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana nominated FitzGerald for this distinction and will accept the $10,000 award on his behalf.
FitzGerald has worked for more than 40 years to improve the behavioral health system for youth in Montana. He began his career in 1978 as a “house parent” at Intermountain, serving in several roles before becoming CEO in 2001. As one of the state’s oldest child welfare agencies (1909), Intermountain provides residential- and community-based behavioral health services to more than 2,300 children annually.
He has helped expand the organization’s collaborative relationships and impact beyond Helena, focusing on the needs of Missoula, Bozeman and the Flathead Valley.
Intermountain has helped in shifting public policy and behavioral health treatment to focus upon the developmental impacts of childhood trauma.
Deals on Wheels event to aid Helena YWCA
The Deals On Wheels of Helena dealership is running a fundraiser for YWCA Helena and its "WINGS" program.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, the dealership at 1821 N. Montana Ave. is having a "balloon pop" and silent auction. Anyone who makes a donation can win the opportunity to pop a balloon and receive a random prize.
The dealership owner will match all donations received, up to $500 per individual donation.
Become an Alum starts at Helena College
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry said the Become an Alum program has started Helena College.
BAA program staff work with former students who left school before getting their degree or credential and help them return to college. The program offers former students guidance and resources. It connects people interested in pursuing education and training opportunities with employers wanting to fill in-demand jobs. Assistance may be available for the cost of books, supplies, tools and other fees associated with finishing a degree.
Job Service Helena staff has started looking for potential students. Over 1,150 former students have been contacted and told how the program can help them finish their degree. The first enrollees were expected to start classes at the start of the spring semester, which began Jan. 25.
Helena College offers various online classes and flexible scheduling to assist non-traditional students and working professionals as they finish their degrees. It is common for students to have a job, family, or other responsibilities as they attend college part-time and complete a degree at their own pace.
For more information, contact Job Service Helena at 406-447-3200 or HelenaJSC@mt.gov.
Applicants sought for Farmers State Bank scholarships
Farmers State Bank has announced 2021 Scholarship Applications are available now at www.farmersebank.com/scholarship. Farmers State Bank has offered a $10,000 scholarship to a qualifying senior from a participating school since 2001; this year scholarships will be awarded in Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, Florence, Missoula, Kalispell and Helena, as well as one to a qualifying dependent of an FSB employee, for a total of $100,000.
The awards are for $2,500 each year and renewable for up to three years, based on full-time attendance at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school, and a 2.0 GPA or higher.
Eligibility and program details are available on the website.
Applications must be submitted by March 15, 2021. Recipients will be notified on or before May 1, 2021. For more information, contact Sara Waldbillig, VP/director of marketing, Farmers State Bank, 406-273-4495.
Signups begin for ExplorationWorks summer camps
ExplorationWorks will again be hosting a lineup of summer camps for the 2021 summer season. The camp list includes 80 camps and 880 camp spots and will run from the week of June 14 through the week of August 16.
Members-only registration began on Feb. 1 and general, non-member registration opens on Feb. 15. Camps include a variety of topics and includes options for children ages 4 and up. Safety measures for COVID-19 will again be in place this season.
New this year is a coloring contest, with the top three entries winning a free summer camp. To view the full camp lineup, apply for scholarships, and to register, visit explorationworks.org/summer-camps.
Talking Saints make it 31 straight
The Carroll College Talking Saints won a share of the Northwest Forensics Conference championship on Jan. 24, marking the 31st consecutive year the team has won or shared the crown. This year the honor was shared with Boise State University, coached by Talking Saint alum, Manda Hicks ’97.
The final regional championship tournament was held virtually in Bellingham, Washington, at Western Washington University. The Talking Saints competed in dorm rooms, classrooms and empty spaces across the Carroll campus, laptops in hand.
Carroll also won the conference award honoring the top debate program in the region, and was the second best Division I speech program. The team won a total of 30 individual and team awards.
Leading the way was Carroll’s top debate team, senior Josh Mansfield of Pocatello, Idaho, and sophomore Hellie Badaruddin, from Missoula, Montana, who won Open Debate, completing their sweep of debate at both regional championships. In the final round they beat the University of Alaska, Northwest University and a second Carroll team, sophomores Vinny Gallardo of Butte and Roisin O’Neill of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Once again Carroll debaters led the way. Six of the eight top speaker awards in debate were won by Saints. Junior Taylor Potts won third best open speaker, followed in order by senior Teigen Tremper of Whitefish, Montana, Mansfield, Gallardo, Badaruddin and junior David Lange of Ferndale, Washington. Winning junior debate speaking recognition were first year students Elissa Mazkour of Beirut, Lebanon, Josie Howlett of Bigfork, Montana, and Melissa Jagelski of Ontario, Oregon. Badaruddin added a victory in extemporaneous speaking to her two debate awards.
Team president Teigen Tremper closed out her four-year career in public speaking by winning open impromptu speaking.
First year speaker Matt Glimm of Kalispell, Montana, won third in both novice impromptu and novice extemp. Taylor was second in impromptu, and reached finals in extemporaneous speaking.
The Northwest Forensics Conference ended the awards ceremony by presenting the Brent Northup Award to the MVP of the NFC, Chauncey Koulibali of Whitworth University. The award was renamed last year in honor of Carroll’s coach, who served as conference president for 24 years.
The team is now pointed towards the national debate championships hosted by the University of Pennsylvania, April 16-19.
Montana Tobacco Quit Line offers new options
State public health officials have announced new and updated resources to help Montanans quit using tobacco products.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line is available to help state residents looking to quit any form of tobacco, whether it be cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, or a combination of these.
Free Chantix available (while supplies last)
The Quit Line resumed this month offering free Chantix to Montanans who enroll and complete their first coaching call. While supplies last, participants will be eligible to receive up to three months of Chantix with a doctor’s prescription.
New Online Chat
In addition to phone coaching, the Quit Line now offers online chat for all Montanans. Online chat is live coaching via chat from the website at QuitNowMontana.com.
New Young Adult Program
The Quit Line now offers the Young Adult Program for Montanans between 18-24 years of age. The program has all the benefits of the general Quit Line but includes a new feature: live texting with a coach. To access the texting feature, young adults send a text to 36072 and automated interactive text messages will begin arriving.
Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program
The Quit Now Montana Pregnancy Program offers pregnant callers nine free coaching sessions with a dedicated female coach and increased cash incentives with each completed coaching call. Pregnant women will receive $20 for each completed coaching call while pregnant and $30 for each completed coaching call post-partum.
American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line
MTUPP is excited to announce a new dedicated phone number for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT. In addition to a new dedicated number, there is also a brand new website for the American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line. Visit MTAmericanIndianQuitLine.com to check out the new site.
For more information about these resources, call or visit the following websites:
Montana Tobacco Quit Line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW or QuitNowMontana.com.
American Indian Commercial Tobacco Quit Line: 1-855-5AI-QUIT or MTAmercianIndianQuitLine.com.
My Life, My Quit (Under 18): 1-855-891-9989 or MyLifeMyQuit.com.
STUDENT NEWS
Clay Weaver, of East Helena, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50.
Jackson Keller, of Helena, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list. Keller is a junior majoring in engineering.
Helena-area students named MSU-Northern dean’s list
The Montana State University-Northern’s Fall semester dean’s list has been released. To be included in the dean’s list, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better.
Boulder: Brailynn M. Demers; East Helena: Kaleb Q. Bailey, Emily M. Feller, Darin A. Williams; Helena: Omar Barragan, Gabriel Carlson, Devin J. Crawford, Asher C. Easterby, Andrew R. Lilletvedt, Ashley L. Romero, John M. Sabec, Timothy M. Tracy
Carroll names area students to dean’s list
Carroll College named the Helena and surrounding area students listed below to its 2020 fall semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
A complete, sortable list of fall 2020 dean’s list recipients can be found at: www.carroll.edu/deanslist.
Boulder: Kelli Stone
Clancy: Mattie Brustkern, Joseph Hagengruber, Kamden Hilborn, Katherine Martin, Jamie Pickens, Jacob Rasch, Michael Ward
East Helena: Sarah Diehl, Abigail Romine, Benjamin Rubottom
Helena: Angela Aune, Elizabeth Bennett, Jessica Bousliman, Zachary Brandt, Nicholas Bubb, Matthew Bushnell, Allyssia Bushnell-Haegele, Ashley Carlson, Regan Clancy, Geri Cutler, David Donnelly, Nathan Downey, Trevor Drinville, Hannah Enfield, Teah Falconer, Cameren Field, Alexander Flynn, Dakota Franklin, Dustin Gardner, Jordynn Greve, Jean Hampton, Alexander Hanson, Kaelynn Haynes, Nathan Hicks, Caleb Hoxie, Hailey James, Ryan Johnson, Kira Kuhlman, Brendan Lindsay, Matthew McGinley, Mary McGreevey, Mattie McGreevey, Katelyn McKay, Aiden Mozer, Emily Murgel, Tori Pearson, David Petersen, Brooklyn Purcell, Madison Quick, Ryan Quinn, Rosalina Ramirez, Garrison Reed, Morgan Rehm, Adrian Rincon-Jimenez, Shane Sater, Jessica Sekerak, Samantha Settle, Tabitha Southworth, Sarah Swingley, Jessica Tielking, Caitlin Troyer, Frances Tupper, Joshua Turner, Matthew Vanderwater, Lindsey Vedsted Hains, Brynn Walker, Jasmin Waples, Joseph Wohlers
Townsend: Iain Scott