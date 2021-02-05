Community briefs: Camp signups; honor rolls; scholarship opportunities; Talking Saints win; tobacco quit line offers new options

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, the dealership at 1821 N. Montana Ave. is having a "balloon pop" and silent auction. Anyone who makes a donation can win the opportunity to pop a balloon and receive a random prize.

The dealership owner will match all donations received, up to $500 per individual donation.

Become an Alum starts at Helena College

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry said the Become an Alum program has started Helena College.

BAA program staff work with former students who left school before getting their degree or credential and help them return to college. The program offers former students guidance and resources. It connects people interested in pursuing education and training opportunities with employers wanting to fill in-demand jobs. Assistance may be available for the cost of books, supplies, tools and other fees associated with finishing a degree.

Job Service Helena staff has started looking for potential students. Over 1,150 former students have been contacted and told how the program can help them finish their degree. The first enrollees were expected to start classes at the start of the spring semester, which began Jan. 25.