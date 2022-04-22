Community briefs: Boulder Senior Center reopening; walk to fight suicide; Warrior Run is Saturday

Memorial scholarship awarded

Helena High School student Marcus Evans received the Cleve A. Malmstrom Memorial Scholarship Wednesday from Marcia Wall.

The scholarship was established in memory of Wall's son, Cleve, who accidentally drowned in June 2014 while fly-fishing on the Missouri River. The scholarship is open to an HHS student who achieved a GPA of at least 3.25, is pursuing a college degree in Montana and participated in track and football all four years of high school.

Evans is following in Malmstrom's footprints and attending the University of Montana in the fall.

Boulder Senior Center reopening

The Boulder Senior Center, 201 S. Main St., is reopening Tuesday, May 3, and welcomes Josh Manning as the new cook.

Manning has years of experience in the kitchen and is excited to bring his passion to the Boulder community.

Along with delivering Meals on Wheels, Manning will be cooking and serving meals weekly Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Stop by the May 3 grand reopening for chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy with purple beets, golden pears, a roll, and cake.

For more information, visit www.rmdc.net or call 406-447-1680.

Volunteers walk to fight suicide

The Tri-County Out of the Darkness Campus Walk to prevent suicide is scheduled for noon Saturday at East Helena High School. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.

“We’re very excited to be hosting this event, once again, in person! Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” Area Director Katie Levine said in a press release.

The Tri-County Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. The last two years this local walk has been held virtually.

“These walks are about turning hope into action,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “The research has shown us how to fight suicide, and if we keep up the fight, the science is only going to get better and our culture will get smarter about mental health. With the efforts of our courageous volunteers, and a real investment from our nation’s leaders, we hope to significantly reduce the suicide rate in the United States.”

ASCE trap shoot fundraiser

Join Carroll College at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, for a day of trap shooting as we raise money for the ASCE (American Society of Civil Engineers) and Saints to the Front Carroll College clubs. There will be prizes and food trucks. No experience necessary. Just come on out for a good cause and a lot of fun.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m., shooting starting at 10. Events include: team competition, individual competitive, individual fun (non-competitive) shoot and Annie Oakley single miss elimination.

The Helena Trap Club is located at 5505 N. Montana Ave., the corner of Montana Avenue and Forestvale Road.

For more information, contact Sarah Homberg at shomberg@carroll.edu or 406-219-7086.

Paws with a Purpose at Carroll

Visit with service dog owners who graduated with Canine Companions to hear their stories about how their service dogs have impacted their lives.

The event in Saturday, April 23, from 2-4 p.m. in O'Connell Hall room 106 and is sponsored by Carroll College Collar Scholars and Carroll College Anthrozoology.

Open and free to the public.

Montana Warrior Run is Saturday

Impact Montana, a nonprofit organization that helps active military, veterans, first responders, and their families achieve overall wellness, is kicking off their 2022 events with a Montana Warrior Run at Spring Meadow State Park in Helena on Saturday, April 23.

Categories include a 1-mile fun run, 10k, 5k, and trifecta (all three races), plus a virtual race. Registration is limited to 75 entrants per category and spots remain for the 10k and 1-mile events. Registration fees range between $25 and $40.

All proceeds benefit Impact Montana, and discounted fees are available for military veterans, active military, first responders, their families and youth.

Impact Montana is holding the following events, in addition to Saturday’s run, to raise funds and awareness:

The annual Montana Warrior Challenge, a team event simulating physical military challenges, is slated Saturday, June 25, beginning at 8 a.m. Broadwater Park in Helena.

The challenge will be preceded by a Community Event on Friday, June 24, beginning at 5 p.m., at Broadwater Park. This family event will feature music, food trucks, an obstacle course for kids, local and statewide vendors, and raffles.

The nonprofit seeks event participants, community leaders, partners, and advocates. To learn more, contact Impact Montana at impactmontanateam@gmail.com or 406-431-6530.

Backpacking presentation at Montana WILD

Join Bo Burnbow at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Montana WILD, 2668 Broadwater Ave., as he enlightens us on ultralight backpacking. Burnbow converted a year ago and backpacked 380 miles in 2021 with a pack base weight of less than 12 pounds.

Burnbow said Ultralight Backpacking has been a lifechanging experience and would like to share his insights.

Free and open to all ages. Masks will be required for this event.

The program is sponsored by the Helena Outdoor Club.

Three new members join DAR

Patricia Jean Greene, vice regent of Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomed three new members at the April chapter meeting: Eran Rana Clark Saunders, transfer from California; Monica Elizabeth Griessel Berner, long-time Helena resident who transferred from Florida; and Myra Lynette Kuykendall, of Helena, who is a direct descendent of patriot Abraham Kuykendall.

DAR plans to welcome new naturalized citizens May 19 at the federal district court in Helena, they also plan to place U.S. flags at 18 area cemeteries on May 25, and to have sale tables and two parade floats at Clancy Days on June 4.

Registrar Jane Lee Hamman presented a program on the first victory of the American Revolution at Fort Ticonderoga on May 10, 1775.

DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships, educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to both veterans and active-duty military through meaningful community service that totals more than 5 million hours annually. For additional information visit www.dar.org.

Cribbage club welcomes new members

Helena Cribbage Club meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 4750 N. Montana Ave. The Grass Roots club, is a part of the American Cribbage Congress and meets for 36 individual tournaments that comprise the season.

Much like a bowling or pool league, players of all ages meet for friendly, and slightly competitive play every Tuesday night at the Moose Lodge in Helena. The age demographic with the advent of electronics finds an older make-up in general, but strives to pass on the best two player card game ever to younger generations.

Tuesday night is made of up nine games, against nine different opponents (seven games during the summer session). It’s a great opportunity to get out and socialize, meet new people and dust off your cribbage skills.

If you play pick-up games or local tournaments, and would like another outlet for fun, come join us. If it’s your first time, please come 15 minutes early to check in and go over some of the rules. Call with any questions.

For more information, contact club director, Sandy Sands at 406-461-6284.

Find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/search/top?q=helena%20grass%20roots%20cribbage%20club.

Florence Crittenton receives grant

Florence Crittenton announced they have received a $188,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.

These funds represent an award received by Florence Crittenton to fund a director of operations position, and ancillary related expenses, for three years providing invaluable strength to Florence Crittenton’s infrastructure and operational excellence during such a critical time of growth for the agency.

Florence Crittenton has hired local businesswoman Sarah Johnson for this role. Johnson brings over 10 years of budget and inventory analysis to the agency as well as 12 years of office management experience. She also has worked with youth programs in Helena for over six years prioritizing health and nutrition.

To learn more about Florence Crittenton visit www.florencecrittenton.org and the agencies current capital campaign Project Sunshine at projectsunshine.info.

HHS class of 2001 hosting reunion

The Helena High Class of 2001 is holding a reunion for June 17-18. Anyone who graduated from HHS in 2001 is invited to dinner and drinks, a tour of HHS and a family picnic.

To stay informed, join the Facebook group "Helena High Class of 2001 -- 20 Year Reunion," or e-mail ehagmeier@gmail.com for more information.

Let your children, friends, cousins, siblings, and former HHS class of 2001 classmates know.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0