Community briefs: Board openings, artist grants, student news, parenting classes

MCF artist grants available

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. announces its annual grant cycle from the William B. Pratt Fund to benefit Montana Indigenous, Folk, Traditional, and Media Arts.

Applicants are eligible to apply in one of two funding areas, including Media Arts and Montana’s Indigenous, Traditional, and Folk Arts. Grants will range in size from $500 to $2,000. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 13 to March 17, 2023.

Montana 501(c)(3) organizations and local, state, and tribal governments are eligible to apply. Individual artists and other entities may apply under a fiscal sponsorship. Apply at https://mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the grant guidelines to determine eligibility for funding, and contact Elisa Fiaschetti, Program Director at 406-441-4953 or elisa@mtcf.org with any questions.

Postpartum Recovery topic of parenting class

Join a St. Peter’s women’s health physical therapist and a maternal mental health specialist on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a 2-hour virtual class to discuss useful tips and education to remedy discomforts and guard against pain and dysfunction during and after pregnancy.

Also learn to prepare for any perinatal mood or anxiety disorders such as postpartum depression. Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

City of Helena has board openings

The City of Helena is currently accepting applications for several commission boards and committees. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Business Improvement District (BID): Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.

One citizen to serve as an interim Board Trustee. The interim term will expire Oct. 31, 2025.

Citizen Conservation Board: The Citizen Conservation Board was reestablished by a Resolution, passed by the Helena City Commission on 1/9/2023. The board will recommend, report on and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the City of Helena.

Four citizens to serve as a citizen-at-large. The first term expires at one year. Previous members of the CCB are encouraged to apply and will be given priority. Should a citizen be granted appointment who has not been previously appointed to the CCB, terms thereafter are three years.

Three citizens to serve as a citizen-at-large. Terms are three years.

Two citizens under the age of 18 to serve as a Youth Representative. Terms are two years.

Downtown Urban Renewal District / Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board: The Downtown Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board serves only in advisory capacity to the City Commission. The Advisory Board will provide advice only with respect to the following topics related to the Downtown Urban Renewal Area: annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets; allocation of TIF funds for projects; and amendments to the Downtown Urban Renewal District. Terms for the Downtown Urban Renewal District/Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board are non-expiring.

One citizen to serve as a representative of an historic preservation organization

One citizen to serve as a representative of Helena School District No. 1

One citizen to serve as a non-owner resident of the Downtown Urban Renewal District

One citizen to serve as a Lewis & Clark County resident representative

Helena Citizens Council (HCC): The HCC is an elected body composed of four representatives from each of seven neighborhood districts. Established by

City Charter, the HCC reviews and recommends actions relating to the annual budget and makes recommendations relating to the future development of the city.

One citizen to serve as a resident representative of District 4

Helena Housing Authority: This non-profit organization, established in 1938, manages and sets policy for all public housing in Helena.

One citizen to serve as an HHA Resident Representative. The term will expire Aug. 1, 2024. Thereafter terms are five years.

Helena Public Art Commission: On Aug. 4, 2014 the Helena City Commission adopted Resolution 20110, which amended Resolution 11316 adopted on Nov. 16, 1998 establishing a Public Art Committee for the City of Helena. The Committee will assist in promoting the concept of community awareness of an involvement in providing Public Art in Helena.

One citizen to serve as a Helena Housing Authority Resident Representative. This member must live within an HHA dwelling. The term will expire Aug. 1, 2027.

Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: The Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee (HOLMAC) performs various functions for the city related to the management of Helena’s open lands. Open lands have been acquired through purchase with open space bond funds and donations and is maintained by a voter-passed maintenance district.

One citizen to serve as a City Resident. The term will expire June 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

City-County Consolidated Parks Board: A 1999 interlocal agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County established the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as recommended in the city and county parks, recreation and open spaces plan. The board serves in an advisory capacity to the city and county commissions in parks, recreation and open lands matters.

One citizen to serve as a city representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire Sept. 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

City-County Consolidated Planning Board: The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order, and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.

One citizen to serve as a Conservation District Representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire Sept. 1, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

Railroad TIF Advisory Board: Pursuant to §7-15-4828, MCA and Resolution 20374 that established the urban renewal plan for the Railroad Urban Renewal Area, the City of Helena is empowered to conduct redevelopment activities in urban renewal areas, which activities may be paid for by tax increment financing. The Railroad Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board has no assigned powers and shall only advise the Helena City Commission on the following related to the Railroad Urban Renewal Area: annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets; allocation of TIF funds for projects; and amendments to the Railroad Urban Renewal Plan.

One citizen to serve as a resident of the Railroad Improvement District. The term is non-expiring.

Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees (TBID): Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. Per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is appointed by the City Commission and comprised of five to seven owners or managers of property within the District or their assignees

One citizen to serve as an owner or manager of property within the Business Improvement District or their assignees. The term will expire April 20, 2026. Thereafter terms are four years.

Zoning Commission: The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the City of Helena.

One citizen to serve as an alternate member. The alternate member will serve only if a regular member is unable to attend a meeting. Term will expire Sept. 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.

Paper applications can be requested by email to amontiel@helenamt.gov or by calling 406-447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to: City Clerk’s Office 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623.

The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Student news

Tyler Cummings and Eleanor Stiffler, both of Helena, have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

***

Jason Mell, of Helena, has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.

***

Carlie Gross and Madeline McNeil, both of Helena, residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

***

Isabel Gilbert, of Clancy, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Gilbert is majoring in biology.

***

Gavin Thennis, of Clancy, has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2022. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be on the honor roll.

Helena College releases honor roll

Helena College University of Montana recently released the fall 2022 semester Dean’s List. A student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average in at least 12 credits to be named to the Dean’s List. An asterisk (*) beside a student’s name indicates a 4.0 grade point average or straight A’s.

Boulder: Jessica Chapman*; Meadow Grace; Virginia Schaub*; Rutger Shultz; Judah Walker

Clancy: Shawn Dunn; McKinsey Smith*; Bethany White; Jessica Willcut; Brennan Woolley; Columbia Falls Alexandra Wright*; East Helena Anna Anderson; Carley Bostrom; Norma Brooks; Ben Clark*; Kourage Craig*; Jaelynne Harlan; Taylor Hayes; April Jackson*; Tavia Lewis; Frederick Maw; Mikayla Moore; Jordan Perkins; Joseph Pitassy*; Jacquelyn Putchat*; Luc Ronan*; Hayden Smerker*; Kendyll Sommers; William Weickum; Jamar West*

Helena: Robert Asher; Darby Boespflug; Maedyn Bogy*; Megan Bouchard*; Krista Boutilier*; McKayla Bridges-Payne; Ashley Brown; Michael Carlson; Hailey Carpenter; Carrie Caves; Jaela Crete*; Kira Crete; Dylan Cunningham; Eric Dunn; Abigail Falcon*; James Feiss; Katlynn Fladland; Ethan Frear; Daniel Gardiner*; Heather Halsey; Anne Harman*; Tara Harrington*; Kira Hartford; Cassandra Hughes*; Carson Jenner; Hayleigh Johnson*; Deetra Knutson; Lukas Kopczuk; Chase Kriedeman; Kiana Lamere; Sierra Laskowski; Gina Leveque-Zapata; Brendan Lloyd*; Scott Loman; Aidan Marvin*; Robbie Mattson; Galen McAllister*; Kaleb McKay; Justin Montgomery; Ashley Moody; Cecelia Newman*; Shellene Nielsen; Mariah Olson; William Ownby; Daniel Porter*; Derek Reich; Joslyn Rose*; Zachary Sanders; Leah Schwabauer*; Seann Sichelstiel; Kaitlynn Sowers; Matthew Springett; Shawn Strandberg; Keira Sumner; Megan Taylor; Thomas Taylor; Alan Terry; Veronica Terry; Angelique Tetrault*; Sandra Tirrell*; Makayla Vanwinkle*; Sophia Webb; Rebecca Wells*; Tucker Wendland*; Gavin Wheeler; Jacqueline Whitley-Layton; Nicholas Worsley; Joshua Wright

Jefferson City: Gabriel Gillmore; Aubrey McMaster

Townsend: Julia Masolo

Whitehall: Stephanie Ellis

Wolf Creek: Elon Moffett*; Yowel Moffett