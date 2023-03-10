Entries sought for Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Matt Rosendale has invited high school students in Montana’s Second Congressional District to submit artwork for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The winning students will have their artwork displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol and will be honored at the annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC.

Student art submissions, along with a student release form, must be received by Saturday, April 15, at our Great Falls District Office. The address for the Great Falls office is 410 Central Avenue, Suite 407, Great Falls, MT 59404.

For more information, visit https://rosendale.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/.

Library hosting board game night

Join us on Friday, March 10 from 5:30-7:30 PM, Large Community Room at the Lewis & Clark Library for board game night.

Bring your friends or make new ones. Bring the family. All are welcome. Games and snacks provided.

AARP driver safety classes

AARP Driver Safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during February and March. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

March 10 (Friday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

April 13, (Thursday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class call: 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

DIY crafts for adults workshop

Monday, March 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark Library in the Large Community Room for DIY crafts for adults.

Make a folio scrapbook out of paper for your photographs and other keepsakes. All materials supplied. Seating is limited, register at https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/9960332.

Technology Tuesdays at the library

Data Axle Reference Solutions is the leading source for business and residential data in the United States. Data Axle Reference Solutions helps users of all kinds search for jobs, research U.S. businesses, create marketing and small business plans, locate specific people and more.

Join us on Tuesday, March 14, from 10-11 a.m. at the Lewis & Clark Library in the Small Community Room. Registration required. Go to https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10393929 to sign up.

Lewis & Clark County has board openings

Airport Authority Board: The City of Helena and Lewis & Clark County adopted Joint Resolution 10677 creating the Helena Regional Airport Authority. The powers of the Authority shall be vested in a 7 member Airport Commission. 3 members shall be appointed by the County, 3 members by the City and the 7th member shall be jointly appointed. Members’ terms shall be three-years. Meetings are the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Airport Conference Room.

Augusta Solid Waste Management District: The Augusta Solid Waste Management District Board consists of 7 members, five being appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, one member of the Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department, and one County Commissioner; 3 year terms. Meetings are the 2nd Friday of the month (Feb, May, Aug, & Nov) at 1:00 p.m., Dinner Club, Augusta, MT. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the Augusta Solid Waste Management District.

Board of Adjustment: The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving 2-year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the County (outside the City Limits of Helena and East Helena) and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variances, Conditional Use Permits, and appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.

Forestvale Historic Preservation Committee: The board reviews and approves all development proposals related to the Forestvale Cemetery and are responsible for assuring compliance with all relevant local, state and federal regulations and requirements pertaining to the Cemetery’s designation on the Federal Register of Historical Sites. Members must reside within Forestvale Cemetery District; generally described as School Dist. No 1; 3 year terms.

Lincoln Parks Board: Seeking one citizen to serve on the board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners and the City-County Parks Board on issues relating to the use, improvement, and general maintenance of the Lincoln Planning Area parks. The board consists of five members, with one member to be a member of both the City-County Parks Board and the Lincoln Parks Board. Terms are for 3 years.

Lincoln Solid Waste District Board: One citizen to serve on the Lincoln Solid Waste District Board who owns residential or commercial property and pays the Lincoln Solid Waste assessment: 3-year terms.

Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: The primary purpose of the Program is to conserve resources on private lands in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The Board of County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands (CAC) to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of every month.

Scratchgravel Solid Waste Management District: The citizen must reside within the District. The purpose of the District is to alleviate the improper storage, collection and disposal of refuse which is a hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens that reside in the District. The membership consists of one County Commissioner, one member of the City/County Health Department, or City-County Health Officer, or his/her designee and three residents of the District. It is recommended that one member be from the Marysville Sub-district. Terms are 4 years. Meetings are as needed.

Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Weed Board that reside in the Augusta, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek/Marysville, and Lincoln areas and one member at large. The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending December 31. The Board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are 3 years. Meetings are held monthly, 1st Wednesday, 1:00 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.

Applications are available at www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Van’s Thriftway, 306 Euclid Ave.

3/14/2023: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mitchell Building, 125 N. Roberts

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Dept. of Environmental Quality, 1520 E. 6th Ave.

Helena Nar-Anon Group meeting

Nar-Anon is an anonymous 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

The Helena Nar-Anon Group meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library (Room 101) of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan. The library is located on the ground floor; please use the front entrance of the main church building.