Community briefs: Blood donation opportunities; West Nile prevention tips; student news

Health officials suggest steps to prevent West Nile Virus
State and local public health officials are reminding Montanans to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and prevent infection from West Nile Virus. In Montana, WNV season usually begins in July and ends in October, as this is when the mosquitoes responsible for it emerge.
The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, including WNV, is to avoid mosquito bites. While mosquitoes found in Montana are unable to transmit diseases like Zika virus, they can transmit WNV. The virus can also infect horses and birds, with birds serving as the source of infection for most mosquitoes who then pass the virus along to humans by biting them.
The 4 D’s of WNV prevention should be followed to reduce the chance of mosquito bites.
1. DEET: Use insect repellent such as DEET or picaridin.
2. Drain: Drain standing water around your house to prevent mosquito breeding.
3. Dawn/Dusk: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Stay inside or take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.
4. Dress: When possible, wear long sleeved shirts and pants to protect yourself from bites.
For more information about WNV, please visit the DPHHS website at: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/westnilevirus
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
- July 13: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., First Student, 3020 Big Sky Loop
- July 14: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Capitol Building, 1301 E. 6th St.
- July 15: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B
Student news
Ted Van Alstyne, of Helena, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
***
Charles Mainwaring, of Townsend, has been awarded a BA in self-designed from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. A commencement ceremony was held May 2 at Fenway Park in Boston.
***
Jessikay Bennion, of Clancy, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Utah.
Laura Roberts, of East Helena, has received a BS in biomedical engineering from the University of Utah.
Degrees were awarded during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6.