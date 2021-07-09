Community briefs: Blood donation opportunities; West Nile prevention tips; student news

Health officials suggest steps to prevent West Nile Virus

State and local public health officials are reminding Montanans to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and prevent infection from West Nile Virus. In Montana, WNV season usually begins in July and ends in October, as this is when the mosquitoes responsible for it emerge.

The best way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, including WNV, is to avoid mosquito bites. While mosquitoes found in Montana are unable to transmit diseases like Zika virus, they can transmit WNV. The virus can also infect horses and birds, with birds serving as the source of infection for most mosquitoes who then pass the virus along to humans by biting them.

The 4 D’s of WNV prevention should be followed to reduce the chance of mosquito bites.

1. DEET: Use insect repellent such as DEET or picaridin.

2. Drain: Drain standing water around your house to prevent mosquito breeding.

3. Dawn/Dusk: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Stay inside or take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

4. Dress: When possible, wear long sleeved shirts and pants to protect yourself from bites.