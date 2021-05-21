Community briefs: Blood donation opportunities, Dutton named president, Carroll math team ranked, resource guide applicants sought

Dutton named president of sheriffs association

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton was sworn in Wednesday as president of the Western States Sheriffs Association.

This organization consists of sheriffs and deputies in 17 states west of the Mississippi River. It has a legislative voice in Washington, D.C. and deals with a variety of issues including legislative, detention and border issues, as well as issues that affect the office of sheriff.

"I am honored to have been elected to the executive board several years ago," Dutton said. "I believe that I am the fourth sheriff from Montana to serve as president for this organization."

The western states Sheriffs in Association was formed in 1993. Retired Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Chuck O’Reilly was one of the founding members.

Carroll math team gets top ranking

A team of Carroll College students recently ranked among the top in the world in the annual Mathematical Contest in Modeling/Interdisciplinary Contest in Modeling sponsored by the Consortium for Mathematics and Its Applications. Three Carroll College teams competed in the February competition with one team placing in the top 3% of all participants worldwide.