Community briefs: Blood donation opportunities, Dutton named president, Carroll math team ranked, resource guide applicants sought

Dutton named president of sheriffs association
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton was sworn in Wednesday as president of the Western States Sheriffs Association.
This organization consists of sheriffs and deputies in 17 states west of the Mississippi River. It has a legislative voice in Washington, D.C. and deals with a variety of issues including legislative, detention and border issues, as well as issues that affect the office of sheriff.
"I am honored to have been elected to the executive board several years ago," Dutton said. "I believe that I am the fourth sheriff from Montana to serve as president for this organization."
The western states Sheriffs in Association was formed in 1993. Retired Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Chuck O’Reilly was one of the founding members.
Carroll math team gets top ranking
A team of Carroll College students recently ranked among the top in the world in the annual Mathematical Contest in Modeling/Interdisciplinary Contest in Modeling sponsored by the Consortium for Mathematics and Its Applications. Three Carroll College teams competed in the February competition with one team placing in the top 3% of all participants worldwide.
The MCM/ICM is a unique international contest for undergraduate students. It challenges teams of students to clarify, analyze, and propose solutions to open-ended real-world problems. Students participate as team members rather than as individuals, creating an environment for sharing knowledge and skills. Student teams are given 100 hours to analyze a single open-ended problem, develop a model of the problem, solve the model, and write a report.
This year, a total of 26,112 teams from nearly 20 countries and regions across the globe participated in the competition. Carroll College had nine students volunteer to compete in three teams of three students.
Carroll’s top performing team was ranked as “Finalist,” placing them in the top 3% of all teams. Only eight U.S. teams earned ranks of "Finalist" or better. One Carroll team was ranked as “Honorable Mention,” placing them in top 24% of teams, and one team was ranked as “Successful Participant.”
MCM Problem C, Finalist: Sabrina Crooks, Shirley Davidson, Madeline Norton
ICM Problem A, Honorable Mention: Keaton Blair, Connor James, Milos Vukadinovic
ICM Problem A, Successful Participant: Ethan Mancini, Iain Scott, Makenzie Jahn
Carroll teams have placed in the top 1% in the MCM/ICM in 2003, 2006 and 2010, and their most recent highest ranking had been in the top 7% in 2019, with a team that included Crooks and Davidson as well.
Learn more about the competition at https://www.carroll.edu/mathematics/math-modeling-contests.
Original Governor’s Mansion open for tours June 1
The Montana Historical Society announced that tours of the Original Governor’s Mansion and museum are resuming.
The Original Governor’s Mansion reopens June 1, after being shuttered for the past year due to the pandemic. Guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday, beginning every hour on the hour from noon until 3 p.m. Masks are preferred, but not required.
Admission is $4 for adults and $1 for children. Cash and exact change are preferred.
Tours are limited to groups of 10 or fewer. The Original Governor’s Mansion is at 304 N. Ewing in Helena.
The museum remains open for self-guided tours. Exhibits include featured art by Charles M. Russell; the Neither Empty Nor Unknown gallery, which explores Montana at the time of Lewis and Clark; and Montana Homeland, which examines how people worked, played, raised families, and built communities.
Guided tours of the museum may be available with reservations. The museum is in the Montana Historical Society building at 225 N. Roberts in Helena.
Museum admission is $5 for adults, $1 per child. The family rate is $12.
Call 406-444-4794 to check on tour availability, or if you have any questions.
Resource guide open to applicants serving new parents
One in six mothers experience perinatal depression or anxiety, while one in 10 fathers will also experience a perinatal mood disorder after the birth of a baby. Although with treatment, people will be well again, patients and medical providers find it difficult to find the support needed to heal from perinatal mental illness.
Currently, new parents seeking help must sift through lists of mental health providers or other supportive services, on top of caring for a newborn while in the midst of a mental health challenge. The Vetted Resource Guide Project seeks to make it easier to find support by identifying the perinatal specialists in the Helena area.
The Maternal Mental Health Task Force of the Early Childhood Coalition of the Greater Helena Area intends to simplify the process with the creation of a vetted resource guide to serve new and expecting parents.
This guide for parental mental health and wellness will index the information for providers experienced in working with new parents. An array of resources will be considered for the guide, including therapists, support groups, prescribers, peer support, birth and postpartum doulas, sleep coaches, lactation consultants, naturopathic physicians, physical therapists, massage therapists, acupuncturists, yoga teachers and beyond.
This guide will become the go-to list for providing optimal support to new families and will be well marketed and distributed widely and updated annually.
Interested applicants must meet minimum continuing education unit requirements or consent to additional vetting. Applications close June 25, so that resource guides may be printed and distributed by fall 2021. An online version will also be available with additional details about providers serving new or expecting parents.
Applications should be submitted at https://forms.gle/cd5g4AmMZnbf543v9. Questions may be directed to Megan Peters at helena.mt.ecc@gmail.com or via phone at 406-763-6811.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
Helena
- May 26: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
- May 26: 10 a.m.-3 3:30 p.m., Helena Orthopedics drive at the Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B.
- May 27: Noon- 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1610 E. 6th Ave.
Augusta
- May 25: 1-6 p.m., Augusta Community/Catholic Church, 508 Broadway
Student news
Jaci Baker, of Helena, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.