Community briefs: Bike locks available; environmental issues topic of LWVHA meeting; McLeans honored with award; student news

Library has bike locks for checkout
Thanks to a grant from the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation, the Lewis & Clark Library has four brand new bike locks available for checkout at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library. No library card is needed to check out a bike lock for use.
The foundation purchased the locks locally from Big Sky Cycling. “We are so excited to be able to offer bike locks for checkout,” stated Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn. “We also have a bike pump for public use in case anyone needs air for a flat tire.”
MEIC director to speak at LWVHA meeting
Cari Kimball, the executive director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, will speak about current Montana environmental issues at the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area monthly meeting noon to 1 p.m. July 20. It will be held on Zoom.
The public is welcome to join this online meeting.
For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.
For up-to-date information about the League, visit https://my.lwv.org/montana/calendar.
McLeans honored with 'Spirit of Philanthropy' award
The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced that Dan and Marcy McLean have been selected as the Steve Browning “Spirit of Philanthropy” Award Winners for 2021.
The award is named for Steve Browning, one of the founding members of the Helena Area Community Foundation. Browning was well known for his generosity in time, talent, and money in supporting non-profits in Helena.
In 2015, HACF introduced the Steve Browning “Spirit of Philanthropy” award given to community members who carry on Steve’s commitment to make the Helena Area a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. HACF and the community have benefited from Steve’s vision, hard work, wisdom and financial support. It is with warm memories and deep gratitude that we honor and remember Steve with this award.
Dan and Marcy have been philanthropic powerhouses to the Helena community. Dan, retired attorney from Crowly Fleck PLLP, served several years on the Montana Legal Services Board of directors, and continues to provide pro-bono legal services. He also participated on the Governor’s Task Force for Philanthropy where he was a part of establishing the Montana Endowment Tax Credit.
Marcy, retired from the MT Medical Association Health Plan Trust, served on the board of the Friendship Center and the Helena Area Community Foundation.
Previous winners include Bob Rowe and Melanie Reynolds (2020), Peter Sullivan (2019), Ron and Connie Bergum (2018), Mary Munger (2017), Curt and Mary Larsen (2016), and Lisa Bullock (2015).
Dan and Marcy will receive their award at the HACF Donor Appreciation Reception on July 21 sponsored by Valley Bank of Helena.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
Student news
Helena students win National Merit Scholarships
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships ﬁnanced by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,100 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Oﬃcials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution ﬁnancing the scholarship.
To become a finalist, each semiﬁnalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial.
Aaron M. Gerhart, Helena High School
Joseph L. Triem, Helena High School
$446K in scholarships awarded to Montana students
The Montana Community Foundation has awarded $446,967 in scholarships to more than 200 Montana students as they head to college or technical school this fall.
Each year, MCF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $20,000 to deserving students across Montana. While qualifications for each scholarship vary, each student goes through a competitive application process to be considered. Some scholarships are renewable, meaning students may receive funding for multiple years.
Students can begin applying online for MCF scholarships on January 1. With a variety of scholarships to offer, MCF urges all students to dream big and take part in its scholarship application process.
MCF also receives hundreds of requests for scholarships each year but is unable to fulfill every request, leaving some students without the support they need to attend college or technical school. The MCF Scholarship Fund was created to help bridge the gap to provide more scholarship funding to deserving Montana students in pursuit of educational opportunities. To contribute to this fund or to learn more about MCF scholarships, visit mtcf.org or call 406-443-8313.