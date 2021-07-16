Community briefs: Bike locks available; environmental issues topic of LWVHA meeting; McLeans honored with award; student news

Library has bike locks for checkout

Thanks to a grant from the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation, the Lewis & Clark Library has four brand new bike locks available for checkout at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library. No library card is needed to check out a bike lock for use.

The foundation purchased the locks locally from Big Sky Cycling. “We are so excited to be able to offer bike locks for checkout,” stated Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn. “We also have a bike pump for public use in case anyone needs air for a flat tire.”

MEIC director to speak at LWVHA meeting

Cari Kimball, the executive director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, will speak about current Montana environmental issues at the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area monthly meeting noon to 1 p.m. July 20. It will be held on Zoom.

The public is welcome to join this online meeting.

For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.

For up-to-date information about the League, visit https://my.lwv.org/montana/calendar.

