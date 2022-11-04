Community briefs: Bell ringers needed, free Thanksgiving dinner, fundraiser for students

Salvation Army Bell Ringers needed

This holiday season the need is greater than ever as more and more people in our community fall into poverty. Christmas is typically the time we raise the most money for our neighbors in need. Our red kettle bell ringers play an essential role in our ability to serve families and children this time of year.

Without the support of enough red kettle bell ringers there are many families and children who will lose their hope for a happy Christmas this year.

Please consider volunteering in Helena to bring cheer and hope to others as a bell ringer; follow this link to sign up: www.helena.salvationarmy.org, or contact: Major Brian West at 818-408-1023, brian.west@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving dinner

The Salvation Army in Helena is hosting a sit-down Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Salvation Army Gymnasium.

We are excited to bring our dinners back and serve the community a traditional, family-style, sit-down, Thanksgiving meal.

If you are interested in volunteering to help cook, set-up, clean-up or serve, call our office at 406-442-8244 or email: brian.west@usw.salvationarmy.org.

The event is hosted by Salvation Army leaders in Helena, Majors Brian and Iva West. Together they direct The Salvation Army’s office in Helena, which provides a variety of essential services to local families and individuals in need throughout the region.

Missouri River Brewing holding fundraiser

Angel Fund will have a fundraiser at Missouri River Brewing in East Helena, Thursday, Nov. 10.

Between 4 and 8 p.m., $1 from every drink will go to help local students purchase school supplies, clothing and winter coats.

$500 scholarships available from RHM

November is National Scholarship Month, and nonprofit Reach Higher Montana is celebrating all month long with its annual Stick with Scholarships Campaign.

The campaign encourages all Montana high school students to place a student-designed Reach Higher Montana sticker on an appropriate surface, such as a water bottle or book cover, snap a photo, and share it on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

All participating students will be entered into a random drawing for one of six $500 scholarships.

Students from Billings, Florence, Helena, Huntley Project, Libby, Plains, Roundup, and Whitefish, designed this year’s stickers, each receiving a scholarship award for their efforts.

All Montana high school counselors have received a supply of stickers to share with students, and anyone who did not receive a sticker can contact Reach Higher Montana to request more (info@reachhighermontana.org).

The Reach Higher Montana website provides access to a list of hundreds of scholarships for Montana students, and the organization posts new scholarship opportunities on its Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday.

For more information, please visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org.

Breastfeeding basics topic of class

This free class is led by a St. Peter’s Health Family Nurse Practitioner and Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and discusses the benefits of breast milk, the anatomy and physiology of lactation, the elements that promote successful feedings, determining adequate milk intake, and how to return to work while breastfeeding.

A link to the pre-recorded module will be sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. The class leader will then host a Q & A session on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

Please enter through the main church doors (facing the Cathedral) and proceed downstairs using the stairs or elevator.