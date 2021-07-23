Community briefs: Backpack giveaway; supplemental food available; city has board openings

Backpack giveaway at Cellular Plus
Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 31 from 10 am to noon.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and their vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack and a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus is located at 1302 Prospect Avenue, next to Papa John’s in Helena.
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena and East Helena area senior citizens.
East Helena
Monday, July 26, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
Wednesday-Thursday, July 28-28, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older qualify by meeting income requirements and by being a state of Montana resident.
For more information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680, or visit at www.rmdc.net.
CASA of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater counties receives grant
CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties has been awarded a $11,865 Professional Development Grant from National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem Association for Children. CASA of Lewis & Clark and Broadwater Counties recruits, trains, and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The grant will pay for CASA of Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties leaders to obtain a certificate in Children’s Law and Policy from Loyola University. This program has been customized for members of the CASA/GAL nationwide network.
There are 900 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 48 state offices. The federal grant funds distributed through National CASA/GAL are provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. In 2020, National CASA/GAL was awarded nearly $8 million in federal grants.
City of Helena has board openings
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2021. Thereafter term is three years. One city resident and business owner. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on expire on Sept. 1, 2021. Thereafter term is three years. The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA Coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Business Improvement District: One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent or guardian. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire Oct. 31, 2023. Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.
Board of Adjustment: One citizen to serve on the board of adjustment as a city representative and one citizen to serve as an alternate member. Alternate will attend only when a quorum is needed. Interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 30, 2021. Thereafter terms are three years. Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: one a member of the City Commission and four citizen members.
Helena Regional Airport Authority: One citizen to serve as a city representative on the Helena Regional Airport Authority. The term will begin upon interim appointment and expire Sept. 1, 2022. The Helena Regional Airport Authority was created by and receives its authority from the City of Helena/Lewis & Clark County Joint Resolution 10677. The Authority may plan, acquire, establish, develop, construct, enlarge, improve, maintain, equip, operate, regulate, protect, and police any Airport or air navigation facility or airport hazard to be jointly acquired, controlled and operated.
Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: Two citizens to serve on the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee as a city representative. Terms will begin upon appointment, and term will be for 3 years. The Committee shall perform various functions for the city related to the management of open space properties.
Lewis & Clark County Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council: One citizen to serve on the Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council as city representative. Term will begin on July 1, 2021. Terms are 3 years. The Memorandum of Understanding and By-Laws of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council were adopted by the Helena City Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, March 2012. The Council shall consist of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County. Three of the selected members shall have professional expertise in the disciplines of history, planning, archaeology, architecture, architectural history, or other historic preservation-related disciplines such as cultural geography or cultural anthropology. Three members shall have a demonstrated interest in the arts or culture and tourism and economic development in the City and the County and one member of the selected members shall be an architect.
Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council: Two citizens to serve on the Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council. Interim terms will begin upon appointment and expire on March 31, 2022. Thereafter terms will be for 3 years. Resolution 19549, adopted on February 11, 2008 established a Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council for the City of Helena. The Council may have up to seven voting members; that represent the biking and walking community, traffic calming experts. The general purpose of the council is to advise the City Commission on non-motorized issues.
City-County Consolidated Planning Committee: One citizen to serve as a city representative. Interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 1, 2021. Thereafter terms are three years. One member to be selected as a joint appointment of the city and county. Term is three years. An inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated June 4, 2001, re-established the City-County Consolidated Planning Board. The nine-member board shall consist of the following: two official members to reside outside the City limits, but within Lewis & Clark County and two official members who reside within the jurisdictional area of the Board to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, four official members to reside within the City limits to be appointed by the City Commission and the ninth member shall be a joint appointment. Terms are three-years. The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.
Public Art Committee: Four citizens to serve on the Public Art Committee: representing artists, art organizations, design-related businesses, education and business. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire dependent on the interim seat to be filled. Terms thereafter will be for 3 years. The Public Art Committee assists in promoting the concept of community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena.
Tourism Business Improvement District: One citizen to serve on the General Board of Trustees. Must be a property owner within the district, or a property owners’ designee. Term will begin upon appointment. Terms are four years. Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, and renewed by Resolution 20473, adopted August 27, 2018, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. The Board of Trustees is comprised of up to 7 owners of property within the District or their assignees.
City Zoning Commission: Three citizens to serve on the City Zoning Commission. Interim terms will begin upon appointment and will expire dependent on the vacancy being filled. Thereafter, terms are three years. The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the city of Helena.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: https://www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf.
Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021.