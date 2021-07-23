Community briefs: Backpack giveaway; supplemental food available; city has board openings

City-County Consolidated Planning Committee: One citizen to serve as a city representative. Interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 1, 2021. Thereafter terms are three years. One member to be selected as a joint appointment of the city and county. Term is three years. An inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated June 4, 2001, re-established the City-County Consolidated Planning Board. The nine-member board shall consist of the following: two official members to reside outside the City limits, but within Lewis & Clark County and two official members who reside within the jurisdictional area of the Board to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, four official members to reside within the City limits to be appointed by the City Commission and the ninth member shall be a joint appointment. Terms are three-years. The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.