Community briefs: Backpack giveaway; recycling event; refugees benefit; student news

Cellular Plus giving backpacks with school supplies

Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized while stores are also accepting donations from their guests in order to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.

No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

Cellular Plus is located at 1302 Prospect Ave., next to Papa John’s.

Recycling event is today

Friday, July 29 is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories. Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options include home address and exchange sites in town for rural residents. Current exchange sites include The Good Samaritan and The Real Food Store. 406 Compost is proud to be a contractor for the City of Helena and provide front door service to homes in and near town. More details about 406 Compost's collection program can be found at 406Compost.com.

Benefit for Afghan refugees

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Plymouth Congregational Church, Hands on Global, as well as 18 other local co-sponsors, invite the public to participate in a benefit for Afghan refugees currently living in Helena. All are invited to play or watch ping pong, featuring local celebrities.

The benefit will take place in the lower level of Plymouth, located at the corner of Winne and Oakes, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ping pong players of all ages and abilities, as well as those just wanting to watch, are welcome to participate anytime. In addition, local musicians will perform throughout the morning.

Donations from the ping pong benefit will be used to purchase school supplies, clothes and other necessary goods.

Plan to meet our Afghan neighbors and enjoy their culinary contributions over the lunch hour. To help recover some of the food costs, there will be a small fee charged to those who want to try some Afghan snacks. For more information, contact Plymouth at 406-442-9883. Donations for this cause (checks or cash) are welcome anytime by contacting the church.

AARP driver safety classes upcoming

AARP driver safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during July and August. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus; but is open to all ages.

The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

Aug. 10 (Wednesday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. to about 5.

Sept. 15 (Thursday) at first Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. to about 5.

To register for a class call: 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety

Humanities Montana seeks board members

Humanities Montana is currently accepting applications for new board members. The statewide nonprofit organization welcomes applicants who are passionate about the humanities and represent the diverse geographic and demographic makeup of the state. Humanities Montana strives to sustain a balance among its volunteer board of directors of individuals who are scholars, educators and cultural leaders in the humanities, as well as civic and business leaders and members of the general public.

With a mission to serve communities through stories and conversation, the state’s humanities council is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities and offers experiences that nurture imagination and ideas by speaking to Montanans’ diverse history, literature and philosophy. Throughout the state, the organization produces, funds and supports humanities-based projects and programs, eye-opening cultural experiences and meaningful conversations.

Humanities Montana’s board of directors meets three times per year in person and virtually for regular committee meetings. Interested individuals should email sara.stout@humanitiesmontana.org for more information. The application period for new board members closes Aug. 31.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Caswell Bloomquist, of Helena, has been named to the Lewis University dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Bloomquist is studying aviation flight technology in the College of Aviation Science Technology at Lewis University.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

***

Tyler Boschma, of East Helena, has graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology from Bismarck State College.

Jason Mell, of Helena, has graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity and Computer Networks from Bismarck State College.

***

Rocky Mountain College announcee the 2022 spring semester dean’s list which includes students who maintained a 3.60 to 3.99 grade point average (GPA). High honors students who maintained at 4.0 GPA will be noted with an asterisk (*).

Clancy: Joshua Eckmann*

Helena: David Mack*, Gabriel Varms*

White Sulphur Springs: Shane Ogle*