AARP driver safety classes set

AARP driver safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during April and June. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

Thursday, April 13, at First Interstate Bank, 2728 Colonial Drive from 12:30 until about 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, at First Interstate Bank, 2728 Colonial Drive from 12:30 until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class call 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

Author to speak about book

Join the Montana Historical Society for a presentation from Candi Zion the author of "In Between People: The Metis of Central Montana and Walkin’ Down the Middle" to learn more about this distinctive cultural group, sometimes known as the children of the fur trade.

The event will take place Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Change Gulch.

Zion interviewed descendants of early Métis settlers in central Montana and the Hi-Line, who relayed stories about their families' experiences of persecution in Canada and prejudice in the United States. They also talked about their devout Catholic faith; the tough living, strong work ethic, and secrecy that shaped their family cultures; and shared stories about education, rodeo, movie careers and military service.

School honors alumnus Hamman

Jane Lee Hamman, class of ’63 of Clancy, has received the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award for Community Service from Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis.

Hamman earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology and history from Carroll, where she graduated magna cum laude.

She has worked for the Montana Legislative Fiscal Division and Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning. She then established her company, Anretta, for governmental affairs contracting. As a registered state lobbyist, she represented traffic educators, acupuncturists, and naturopathic physicians before retiring in 2019.

Hamman has served in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and as Montana State Regent, where she developed patriotic education boxes to 240 one-room and other small schools across the state.

Currently, Hamman serves on the Montana Board of Public Education.

Hamman will be honored by President Gnadinger and the Carroll Alumni Council during a ceremony and dinner on May 17, 2023.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Fort Harrison

4/20/2023: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.

Helena:

4/7/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway St.

4/12/2023: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N. Benton

4/14/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Capitol Building, 1301 E. 6th St.

4/19/2023: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B

Helena Nar-Anon Group meeting

Nar-Anon is an anonymous 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

The Helena Nar-Anon Group meets Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library (Room 101) of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan. The library is located on the ground floor; please use the front entrance of the main church building.

Student news

Daniel Spatzierath, of Townsend, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Spatzierath was initiated at Texas Tech University.

Joshua Bell, of Helena, was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49.