Community briefs: Archie Bray spring sale; DAR members attend conference; blood donation opportunities

Bray spring sale starts online Saturday
The Archie Bray Foundation will be having an online spring sale May 1-22, featuring the work of current and past resident artists. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the spring sale will feature a wide variety of ceramic vases, planters and functional pottery as well as sculpture, jewelry and 2D work.
New work will be added weekly, so check back often and watch the Bray Instagram (@archie_bray) or Facebook page for updates on new pieces. The gallery is open by appointment for in-person shopping. Work can be shipped internationally and local pick-up is available.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the resident artist program at the Archie Bray Foundation.
For more information and to purchase, visit www.archiebray.org, or call 443-3502 ext. 18. The Archie Bray Foundation is currently open by appointment only, 2915 Country Club Ave.
DAR members attend state conference
Oro Fino Chapter, NSDAR had eight officers and delegates attend the three-day 118th state conference in Butte sponsored by Silver Bow Chapter last week. At the memorial service, Oro Fino ladies remembered and honored with roses four members from Oro Fino who died since the last meeting: Elaine Phillips Cooper, Linnea Ghilardi, Ruth Croskrey Long and Marilyn Melick Maddox.
Sandra Cain Taylor, DAR Good Citizens state chair, and also state society treasurer and Kuilix Chapter regent, introduced the two state graduating seniors judged by non-DAR members as the outstanding 2021 Good Citizens best exemplifying dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Justin Forseth, senior at Fairfield High School, Fairfield, sponsored by the Black Eagle-Assinniboine Chapter, read his extemporaneous DAR Good Citizens essay and received an award certificate and $500 check. He also won the six-state Northwestern Division award and will be receiving an additional $500.
Sophia Flores, Sentinel High School, Missoula, sponsored by the Bitter Root Chapter, was unable to attend and will receive her award and $500 by mail.
American History essay contest state chair Suzi Hansen of Shining Mountain Chapter reported on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, which students in grades fifth through eighth were asked to imagine they witnessed and discussed with their family. State DAR essay winners receive a certificate, silver medal and a monetary award of $75.
Cole Webster, seventh-grade student at Reichle School, Dillon, attended with his parents, sister and grandmother to read his winning essay and accept awards. He also won the seventh-grade competition at the six-state Northwestern Division and will be receiving a book in the mail.
Emma Gilbertson, sixth-grade student at Garrison School, sponsored by Silver Bow Chapter, attended with her family and read her essay; Hayden Oliveira, fifth-grade student at Four Georgians School in Helena, sponsored by Oro Fino Chapter, was unable to attend due to soccer competition, but grandparents Dorothy and George Oliveira accepted the awards on her behalf.
Veronica Bovee-Anderson, Oro Fino Chapter regent and state society vice regent, received an historic preservation award for her leadership to install the plaque at Pioneer Cabin on Last Chance Gulch and Oro Fino Chapter members received more than 17 awards for Service to Veterans, Constitution Week events and displays, commemorative events, support for historic preservation, education and Wreaths Across America.
Barbara Bauman Stem of Helena received the National Society Sons of the American Revolution Daughters of Liberty Medal, which is awarded in appreciation for a lady’s unselfish devotion, tireless efforts and assistance to the SAR. She is MSSDAR registrar, registrar of Silver Bow Chapter and associate member of Oro Fino Chapter.
Montana Daughters donated more than $2,400 for the Veterans Baby Shower at Fort Harrison this spring, conducted state business and, prior to the conference, many attended the Silver Bow Chapter’s restoration celebration of the Spanish-American War Veteran’s Cemetery in Butte.
Toastmaster advances to district contest
Neal Blossom, City of Gold Toastmasters Club in Helena, will compete on April 30 in Toastmasters International’s District 78 annual spring speech contest (virtual). Blossom will be representing Division A in the International Speech competition where he will have five to seven minutes to present a speech that uplifts one’s spirit. The winner of this event has the opportunity to progress to the International Speech contest which will be held virtually in August.
Toastmasters District 78 comprises Toastmasters Clubs in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Western Minnesota.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply. As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Helena
- 5/4/2021: Noon-5:30 p.m., Kenny Simpson Nissan, 3135 Prospect Ave.
- 5/5/2021: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Department of Environmental Quality blood drive at Red Cross Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. B.
- 5/6/2021: 10 a.m.– :30 p.m., Federal Reserve blood drive at Red Cross Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. B
Angel Fund recipients announced
The Angel Fund board of directors recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Montana post-secondary Angel Fund Scholarship Program. Scholarships are based on financial need as a priority, academic success, and a commitment to give back to their community. The following 2021 Helena graduates will receive a $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship to help with college expenses freshman year.
Kaleb McKay, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Engineering
Sponsor: Paul Trombetta (Montana Inn) in memory of Jim Patterson
Kevin Northey, Capital High School, UM Missoula -- Finance
Sponsor: Mountain West Bank Endowment in memory of Dick Morgan
Amanda Countryman, Helena High School, Miles Community College -- Education
Sponsor: Helena Police Protective Association
Alyssa Koenig, Helena High School, MT Tech -- Law
Sponsor: Helena Police Protective Association
McKayla Bridges-Payne, Capital High School, Carroll College -- Neonatology
Sponsor: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member
Kylie Lantz, Helena High School, MSU Northern -- Nursing
Sponsor: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member
Kayla Tremmel, Helena High School, UM Missoula-- Speech Pathology
Sponsor: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member
Ethan Nelson, Helena High School, MT Tech -- Civil Engineering
Sponsor: Len & Concetta Eckel
Dylan Maharg, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Business
Sponsor: Frank and Cathy McCall in memory of Dick Morgan
Annika Beckner, Project for Alternative Learning, Helena College -- Education
Sponsor: Timothy Speyer Family Foundation
Madelyn Edwards, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Biology
Sponsor: Mary Beth & Ray Linder
Amanda Klein, Project for Alternative Learning, UM Missoula-- Nursing
Sponsor: Anonymous Sponsor
Shyanne Christensen, Helena High School, UM Missoula -- Education
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Tabitha Flemings, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman -- Education
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Eowyn Malcomson, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman -- General Studies
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Madison Rice, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Environmental Engineering
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Sarriah Rose, Helena High School, Helena College -- Veterinary Technology
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Danielle Stinson, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Exercise Science
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Haileigh Tompkins, Capital High School, Highlands College -- X-Ray Technology
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Gabriella Weida, Capital High School, UM Missoula -- Medicine
Sponsor: Anonymous Family Gift Trust
Kendra Fuller, Capital High School, MT Tech -- Nursing
Sponsor: Angel Fund
Mikinley Hoffer, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Marketing
Sponsor: Angel Fund
Henry Lauerman, Capital High School, Carroll College -- Phycial Therapy
Sponsor: Angel Fund
Meghan Lee, Capital High School, UM Missoula -- Genetics
Sponsor: Angel Fund
Elizabeth Walker, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman -- Biology
Sponsor: Angel Fund
Grace Burton, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Physicians Assistant
Sponsor: Angel Fund through a Hauser Lake Home, Inc. Grant
Samantha Henrikson, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Engineering
Sponsor: Angel Fund through a Hauser Lake Home, Inc. Grant
Megan McCauley, Capital High School, UM Western -- General Studies
Sponsor: Angel Fund through a Hauser Lake Home, Inc. Grant
Keetyn Sayers, Capital High School, Carroll College -- Nursing
Sponsor: Angel Fund through a Hauser Lake Home, Inc. Grant
Reegan Walsh, Helena High School, MT Tech -- Physical Therapy
Sponsor: Angel Fund through a Hauser Lake Home, Inc. Grant