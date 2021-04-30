Community briefs: Archie Bray spring sale; DAR members attend conference; blood donation opportunities

Bray spring sale starts online Saturday

The Archie Bray Foundation will be having an online spring sale May 1-22, featuring the work of current and past resident artists. Just in time for Mother’s Day, the spring sale will feature a wide variety of ceramic vases, planters and functional pottery as well as sculpture, jewelry and 2D work.

New work will be added weekly, so check back often and watch the Bray Instagram (@archie_bray) or Facebook page for updates on new pieces. The gallery is open by appointment for in-person shopping. Work can be shipped internationally and local pick-up is available.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the resident artist program at the Archie Bray Foundation.

For more information and to purchase, visit www.archiebray.org, or call 443-3502 ext. 18. The Archie Bray Foundation is currently open by appointment only, 2915 Country Club Ave.

DAR members attend state conference