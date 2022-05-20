Community briefs: Applications open for Citizen Academy; Artist reception tonight at The Myrna; Rock painting class at senior center; student news

Artist reception tonight at The Myrna Loy

Artworks by 30 children who lay bare their feelings and their despair are featured in a new show opening at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery Friday.

A reception for “Matters of Mind: The Gift of Being Heard” is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at 15 N. Ewing St.

The young artists, working with therapists, open up and let you see a glimpse into their inner thoughts through their expressive art.

The profoundly raw content of the artwork in this exhibit is a different kind of beauty than what one expects from gallery walls.

Behind each piece lives a story of the human experience.

The show is totally anonymous and is being held in honor of Mental Health Awareness month.

Interspersed with the art are the artists’ descriptions of their work and their journey – as well as resources about specific diagnoses.

Guest curator Leah Cupino hopes the show encourages viewers to listen.

“I think by listening we do grant a gift to the storyteller.”

The art was created by children at Shodair Children’s Hospital and Healing Mountain Mental Health.

The show runs through June 15. For more information, call 406-443-0287 or visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.

St. Peter’s Ambulance Services hosts open house

The St. Peter’s Health Ambulance Services team is hosting an open house on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the front parking lot of the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group Broadway Clinic located at 2550 Broadway.

The event is free and open to children and families. Tour an ambulance, meet emergency response team members and participate in kid-friendly demonstrations. Join us and help your children become familiar with ambulance services in our community so they feel comfortable calling or asking for help in an emergency.

Learn more about Ambulance Services at St. Peter’s Health at https://www.sphealth.org/specialties-treatments/ambulance-services.

Rock painting class on tap at senior center

Rocky's Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will host a rock painting class on Wednesday, May 25, from 9:30- 11 a.m. in the Card Room of Rocky's Neighborhood Center, the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

All materials and supplies will be provided in this fun, free, and relaxing class that will help you explore your creative side.

Call 406-447-1680 to reserve your spot today, or visit www.rmdc.net.

Kindergarten bike program seeks donations

All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. The program is working to bring the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program to Hawthorne Elementary School.

The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.

Launched in March 2018, there are already 561 schools in 50 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs.

PE Teacher, Joesy Rye, who applied for the program said: “Implementing the bike curriculum into our Physical Education program will provide many benefits. This program will offer not only physical benefits but mental and social as well. Physically, students will be challenged to balance and develop additional coordination and spatial awareness. The mental and social benefits include increased self-confidence and worth, having fun with others, and learning how to handle challenging situations to develop perseverance. This program will provide another example of a lifetime activity students can participate in to develop an active lifestyle.”

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.

To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit: https://stridereducationfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/?campaign=1198102.

Summer care grants available for families

Summer can be a very challenging time for working families with elementary age children who are out of school. These kids are not old enough to stay home alone, and their parents need safe reliable care for them so they can remain in the workforce. This often leads to a patchwork of camps and caregiver at a great expense to many families.

To help, a Summer Care Grant will be available May 20–June 3 for working families with children entering K-5th grade in the fall of 2022. Families will be eligible for $1,500 and $2,500 per child in scholarships to pay for summer care including nannies, babysitters, camps, and other relevant expenses.

As a local child care resource and referral agency, the nonprofit Child Care Connections will administer regional Summer Care Grants on behalf of MT’s Early Childhood and Family Support Division through the Department of Health and Human Services. ECFSD anticipates a total of 3,200 scholarships to be awarded across the state of Montana. Applications will be awarded following a regional allocation formula based on census information, to ensure equitable access.

Additional information and application are available at cccmontana.org or 406-587-7786.

Applications open for Citizen Academy classes

The Helena Police Department is currently accepting applications for the next session of Citizen Academy. Through a hands-on learning environment, participants get the opportunity to learn about policing in a fun and safe environment.

Starting on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m., classes will cover a variety of topics including: the 911 Communication Center, traffic stops, SWAT, K9, Criminal Investigations Division, evidence, and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. until Oct. 18 and will be held at various locations around Helena.

Applications are open to residents of the city of Helena and surrounding areas who are 18 years of age or older. All applicants must pass a criminal background check prior to acceptance into the class.

This is not training to become a sworn officer. For more information, or to get an application, contact HPD Volunteer Coordinator Erin Fitzpatrick at efitzpatrick@helenamt.gov.

Lewis & Clark County has board openings

Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving 2 year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the County (outside the City Limits of Helena and East Helena) and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variances, Conditional Use Permits, and appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.

Human Services Task Force: The Task Force was organized to serve people who were left without assistance when the General Assistance program was abolished. The Task Force provides food and shelter for persons waiting for SSI assistance and emergency medical care to individuals without Medicaid. The Task Force consists of nine Board members.

Lewis and Clark County DUI Task Force: Seeking a citizen for appointment to the DUI Task Force. The Task Force members shall be appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Commission and will include representatives from a cross section of the community, such as, but not limited to, government officials, law enforcement, public health, school personnel, church, civic, and community groups, and citizens at large. Members shall be appointed for a term of two years and terms will be renewable at the consent of the Commission. Meetings are the 2nd Thursday of the month, 3 to 5 p.m., at alternating locations.

Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: Seeking a citizen to serve on the Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee. The primary purpose of the Program is to conserve resources on private lands in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The Board of County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands (CAC) to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of every month.

Planning & Zoning Commission: One citizen to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD #24 & #45). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County; 3 year terms.

Tax Appeal Board: Seeking one citizen to serve on the Board. The Board consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. The members are required to attend the State Tax Appeal Board when notified. The Board has the authority to change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.

Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Weed Board that reside in the Augusta, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek/Marysville areas and one member at large. The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The Board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are 3 years. Meetings are held monthly, 1st Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.

Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 406-447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Hunter Sickerson recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from Montana State University-Billings, with a B.S. degree in history. Sickerson is a 2018 graduate of Helena’s Capital High School. He’ll be employed by Ethnoscience, Inc., of Billings as cultural resources technician.

***

Clay Weaver, of East Helena, has been named to the dean's list for spring 2022 semester at Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

