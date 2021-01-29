Community briefs: Applicants sought for college scholarships; BackPack Jersey Day raises funds for food; student achievement news

A district winner will advance to the world regional level and ends with the world championship. There are scholarships awarded at the district, world regional, and championship levels. Helena contestants have earned a scholarship competing in the district contest in each of the past two years.

Two contestants from the local club contest (tentative March 20) will advance to the zone level which will likely occur in April (TBD). Because of COVID-19, this year’s contest will most likely be held virtually at all levels. The contest is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020, and not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution.

Interested youth should prepare a 4 to 5 minute speech to be presented at the local Optimist Club’s contest. The topic of the speech must be: “Healing The World With Optimism.”

An application for entry for each contestant must be received by the local club by March 1st. For questions or an application, call or text Jon Moe at 406-439-4284.

