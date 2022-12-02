Community briefs: 4-H Club fundraiser; Christmas Giving Tree; holidays with MHS; Wreaths Across America

4-H Club fundraiser at Murdoch’s

Come out Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Hot Cocoa and Bake Sale fundraiser to support the Big Sky 4-H Club at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 3050 N. Montana Ave.

The club members are dedicated to serving Lewis & Clark county, and are working hard to become active and productive leaders in our community.

Be sure to go inside the story and visit with Santa.

New Horizons Band Winter Concert

The Helena New Horizons Concert Band presents its Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

The band will play a varied program of music that includes medleys by Glenn Miller and Blues Brothers, “Second Suite for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, and “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Seasonal selections include “Wexford Carol,” a traditional Irish Carol, and “A Festival of Alfred Burt Carols.”

A surprise finale, “A Christmas Tale,” is for kids of all ages. Conductors for the band are Tom Mazanec, Jim Perkins, and Larry Irwin.

The concert is free, although donations at the door are always appreciated.

2022 Christmas Giving Tree

Good Samaritan Ministries and the Cathedral of St. Helena are once again partnering to ensure that all children receive a gift this holiday season through the Christmas Giving Tree.

You can help support their efforts this season by giving a gift to a child up to age 15 at any conveniently located donation box placed throughout the City of Helena through Monday, Dec. 12. Locations include: the Cathedral Center; Lasso the Moon; Capital City Health Club; Planet Gyros; the Vanilla Bean; Montana Book Company; either Leslie’s Hallmark; Fire Tower Coffee House; Shellie’s Country Café; the East Helena Library and both Helena College locations.

Gifts can be toys, clothing, gift certificates, bedding and other age-appropriate items. Gifts for boys and girls ages 12-15 are especially needed.

If you need assistance in providing for your child, please register at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave., Monday-Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Dec. 13. Each parent or guardian must bring a picture ID and show a copy of their child’s birth certificate or Social Security card.

A registered parent or guardian will enjoy a shopping experience for their child(ren) Saturday, Dec. 17, in the basement of the Cathedral (the Brondel Center), 530 N. Ewing.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Christmasgivingtree.csh or contact Alissa at (406) 442-5825.

AARP driver safety classes upcoming

AARP Driver Safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during December and January. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Monday, Jan. 9, at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; from 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class, call 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

Celebrate the Holidays at MHS

Join the Montana Historical Society for holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10, for a full day of fun.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in our lobby at 225 N. Roberts in Helena, private collector Mike Smith will share 40 years of extraordinary Christmas treasure collecting.

Smith will be available to answer questions.

The 1860s to 1910s were the golden age of Santa Claus, when the focus of Christmas festivities shifted toward the celebration of the joy and imagination of the years of childhood. A rising middle class of consumers and a spectacular new method of color printing called chromolithography launched beautifully illustrated children’s books, postcards, and colored pictures in periodicals, plus die-cut scraps for a decades-long craze of scrapbooking and Christmas ornaments construction.

At noon, the Dolce Strings ensemble with its violins, cellos, and valiant viola players from the Music Makers Conservatory will perform for an hour. They’ll be followed at 1 p.m. by their younger group, the Treble Makers.

The Original Governor’s Mansion at 304 N. Ewing also will come alive from noon to 4 p.m. with the holiday season spirit. Experience the festive atmosphere of the Queen Anne style during self-guided tours, where volunteers will be stationed on each floor to answer any questions.

Please note that the historic mansion is not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with stairs to the front porch and two flights of stairs inside the house.

For more information, contact Deb Mitchell at dmitchell@mt.gov or 406/444-4789.

Prepared Parenting Class offered

This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections.

Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q & A session hosted on Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Wreaths Across America ceremony

Everyone is invited to the Wreaths Across America Ceremony on Monday, Dec. 12, at noon in the Capitol rotunda to remember our heroes, honor their service, and teach the value of freedom with keynote speaker Joshua T. Clement, The American Legion Director of Boys State and Auxiliary Girls State.

Joshua Dickey, Helena-area vocalist and Helena Symphony Chorale manager, will sing two hymns and lead “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin. Director Clement and Regent Terry Gale Kramlick, Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, will place the ceremonial wreath, which is being sent from WAA in Columbia Falls, Maine, to honor all branches of the military in our statehouse.

Sponsored by local WAA partner Oro Fino Chapter DAR, other members participating include Chaplain Gilda Ann Clancy, Vocalist Charmaine Lindgren, Hostess Phyllis “Fee” Lamping, and Emcee Jane Lee Hamman, Honorary State Regent.

Following the statehouse wreath ceremony on Monday, all are invited to the WAA honor service and placement of wreaths at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m.

To purchase a $15 wreath, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org/MTSVCH, click on GROUPS, and scroll down to Oro Fino Sponsorship section.

Wreaths Across America Day

Each December, sponsored wreaths are placed at participating cemeteries across the nation on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s theme is “Find A Way to Serve.”

Please join us on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center, 1956 MT Majo St., Fort William Henry Harrison for our ceremony. Present a valid driver’s license to enter the Fort’s Main Gate.

Following the ceremony, volunteers will place sponsored wreaths at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 3550 Heroes Road – Center Circle. (Located adjacent to the National Guard training facility. Please use Fort Harrison VA Medical Center entrance.)

You can help the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association honor our American heroes by sponsoring a wreath for just $15, supporting Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. To sponsor by mail, please make a check payable to Wreaths Across America and mail it to: Wreaths Across America P.O. Box 7693, Helena, MT 59604, or you can sponsor online by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MT0010P.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.