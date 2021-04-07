Committee proposes nonprofit model for Helena Civic Center

Scott said that in reviewing 990 tax forms filed by area nonprofits in recent years, there was little to no competition.

"(T)he only competition we see in grants and foundations and major donors, because you have to list that (on a 990 form), are between actually Grandstreet and the symphony, and two of those people are on this committee, and we support this," he said.

Grandstreet Theatre Managing Director Kal Poole also expressed concern over the civic center's role as a "political football" of late and said the nonprofit model would eliminate such outside pressures.

"I think if you were able to remove the politics from venue management, that would be a really wonderful gift that we could give to the civic center, that we could give to the community of Helena," Poole said. "It shouldn't be political, what happens in the civic center."

Steering committee member Frank Montibeller, who also served on the now defunct citizen advisory board, cautioned that such a transition effectively takes control of the building away from the citizens and that neither city leadership nor his fellow committee members could predict the future landscape of Montana philanthropy.

Committee Chairwoman Niki Zupanic said she is comfortable with not knowing every detail at this juncture.