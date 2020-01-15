The Helena City Commission has called a special meeting to consider a complaint against City Manager Ana Cortez and placing her on administrative leave.
According to a news release sent out by the city of Helena Wednesday, the meeting is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers.
Helena's mayor and city commissioners declined to say whether Cortez is currently on leave, but a note on the door of the city manager's office directed people to the city commission office down the hall Wednesday. Calls to Cortez's cellphone went to voicemail, and an automated email reply says she is out of the office.
You have free articles remaining.
Cortez was absent from Monday's regular city commission meeting, and an acting city manager was there in her place.
Questions about Cortez's status were referred to outside counsel with Ugrin Alexander Zadick P.C., which declined to answer questions citing personnel concerns.
In June, Cortez was placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation of two grievances filed by city employees alleging harassment. Cortez was later cleared of any policy violations, but an independent consultant recommended and the city commission agreed to require her to complete communications and management training due to concerns about her “bearing and management style.”
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.