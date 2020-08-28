Commission seeks feedback on nine judicial candidates

The Judicial Nomination Commission is seeking public comment on the nine applicants vying to take the place of retiring judge James Reynolds in the first judicial district for Broadwater and Lewis and Clark Counties.
Reynolds announced his retirement in July, and the commission has been accepting applications since then. Reynolds' retirement is set to take effect on Oct. 2, 2020. The successful candidate will fulfill the remaining two years of judge Reynolds' term, which is set to end in January 2023.
The commission has received applications from the following attorneys:
• Christopher David Abbott
• Gregory Lee Bonilla
• Mary Elizabeth Cochenour
• Jeffrey Michael Doud
• Daniel Mark Guzynski
• Palmer Arthur Hoovestal
• David Charles Morine
• David Ole Olson
• Chad Garrett Parker
Applications from each candidate can be viewed by visiting https://courts.mt.gov/courts/supreme/boards/jud_nom and navigating to the "District Judges Vacancies" tab. Comments from the public will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
The public can submit comments either in writing, via email or paper, or via telephone by calling (406) 841-2972. The commission asks that those who submit public comment state how they know an applicant and describe their experience with that applicant. These comments will become part of the applicant's file, will be posed to the commission's webpage and will be forwarded to Gov. Steve Bullock.
Written public comment can be submitted to:
Judicial Nomination Commission
c/o Lois Menzies
Office of Court Administrator
P.O. Box 203005
Helena, MT 59620-3005
The judicial commission is set to narrow the applicant pool to three to five nominees. Those nominees will be interviewed if necessary before being submitted to Bullock for consideration.
Judicial Nomination Commission members are District Judge John Brown of Bozeman; Janice Bishop of Missoula; Karl Englund of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson of Billings; Hal Harper of Helena; Lane Larson of Billings; and Nancy Zadick of Great Falls.
