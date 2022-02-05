Comment sought on Headwaters State Park

Public comment is being sought by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on a draft master plan for Missouri Headwaters State Park.

The public can comment at a Missouri Headwaters State Park advisory team meeting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. This meeting will be held virtually over Zoom. The draft master plan and information on how to join the meeting can be found at wwcengineering.com/portfolio/headwaters-state-park-master-plan.

Comments received at the Feb. 11 meeting will be considered and incorporated into the final version of the master plan as appropriate.

Staff from FWP and WWC Engineering drafted the plan with input from the public and the advisory team.

The master planning effort for the park includes several goals:

• Guide the development and use of park facilities.

• Provide guidelines for the protection and management of important cultural, natural and scenic resources.

• Provide visitors with a wide range of experiences.

• Provide for public health and safety.

• Address short- and long-term needs, while making the least impact on cultural resources and the landscape.

• Broaden visitors’ knowledge and appreciation of the area.

• Accommodate crowds while still allowing for areas of solitude.

Missouri Headwaters State Park is about five miles northeast of Three Forks on Trident Road. For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters or call 406-285-3610.

