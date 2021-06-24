Coming week to be hot, but not as hot as first thought

It’s going to be hot, just not quite as hot.

The National Weather Service said hot weather will hit the Helena area early next week, but people should expect to see temperatures in the 90s and not in the 100s as what was earlier predicted.

Cody Moldan, an NWS meteorologist out of Great Falls, said Thursday forecasters have backed away from earlier predictions of record-breaking highs, but added he would not be surprised to see some areas be in the low 100s.

He said there was a strong upper-level ridge over the Pacific Northwest that was to bring the temperatures, but that ridge was now going to stay further west than earlier thought. At one time the ridge was believed to drift over the northern Rockies and high plains.

Moldan said it will be a pleasant weekend with temperatures in the 80s and will start to heat up Monday. Normal temperatures for this time of year are the 70s, he said.

He said temperatures will be in the 90s all of next week.

The record high for Helena on Monday is 102 degrees, which was set in 2015; 100 on Tuesday, which was also set in 2015 and a record of 99 degrees was set on Wednesday in 2008.