Comedian Bill Engvall coming to Helena on May 2

Comedian Bill Engvall, part of the "Blue Collar Comedy" concert films, is coming to the Helena Civic Center on May 2.
Engvall, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, was named “Casino Comedian” of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas.
He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show "Blue Collar TV" and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the “Them Idiots Whirled Tour,” which aired as a special on CMT.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Tickets range from $45-$90 and can be purchased online at www.helenaciviccenter.com, by phone at 406-447-8481 or at the Helena Civic Center Box Office.
In case of a possible reschedule due to COVID-19, all tickets purchased will be good for a new date, or tickets could be returned for a refund.
Engvall, 63, has a recurring role on the FOX TV series “Last Man Standing,” and recently ended production on “A New Season.” He also appeared in the movie "Monster Party" and has been a contestant on game shows including “Hollywood Game Night,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Funny You Should Ask.”
Engvall was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and made it to the finals. He lent his voice to the animated comedy series “Bounty Hunters,” which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.”
Engvall’s first album, "Here’s Your Sign," is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 weeks. He has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography "Bill Engvall – Just A Guy."
A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall worked as a disc jockey in Dallas. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and eventually appeared on "The Tonight Show" and "Late Show with David Letterman."
He lives in Southern California with his family.