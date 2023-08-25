‘Tis the season. Back to school for our young people. And if there is one thing that most residents can agree on, it is that we want all children in Lewis and Clark County, regardless of socioeconomic status, to flourish in both public and private environments, free from violence and disease.

The vast majority of parents, no matter their differences, are doing the best they know how to keep their kids healthy. And the expert and experienced staff at Lewis and Clark Public Health are here to aid and educate caregivers to make the best decisions possible for the health and well-being of their children.

One of the many Healthy Kids programs at Lewis and Clark Public Health is the Montana Asthma Program, a statewide project through the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, which is run and conducted on a local level through county health departments.

“It’s really scary to watch your kid not be able to breathe,” says Kate Sexton, RN case manager for the Montana Asthma Project at LCPH. “As a parent, I know firsthand what that fear feels like.”

“I first noticed my son Will’s asthma symptoms when he was running around my dinning room table, wheezing. At that point, he had already had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and was almost hospitalized. He struggled to breathe and had a gross lingering cough. The next winter he had double pneumonia. When I noticed him wheezing again, it was the start of cold and flu season. There was something wrong. Something wasn’t normal.”

After consulting with a public health nurse at Lewis and Clark Public Health, Sexton was encouraged to investigate the matter further and get a second opinion from a pediatrician, who then diagnosed her 3-year-old son with asthma. Medication was administered immediately. Now 9 years old, Will has not had any significant respiratory illnesses since.

Now the lead asthma nurse for Public Health in Lewis and Clark County, Sexton uses both her personal and professional experience to aid and educate other families navigating their own asthma diagnoses and treatments. Anyone with a primary diagnosis of asthma or someone referred by their doctor can participate in the home visiting program; there are no income requirements.

While the Montana Asthma Program serves people of all ages, children are often the most vulnerable to respiratory illness, often caused by seasonal and environmental triggers. Asthma irritants and allergens include wildfire smoke, wood smoke, gas stoves, tobacco smoke, chemicals, pet dander, pollen, mold, dust mites and more. Other triggers include cold weather, crying or laughing too hard, colds and other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. Cold and flu season at school always sees an uptick in asthma exasperations and attacks.

The Montana Asthma Program is a yearlong program with six consultations. The first visit usually begins with an initial home assessment that covers all potential asthma triggers. A public health nurse will collect health history, help families identify trigger themes, and educate both kids and their caregivers in the proper use of asthma inhalers, spacers and nebulizers. In addition, the program provides spacers and air purifiers to families at no cost.

“Every family is different, and every family is the expert of their own private lives,” says Sexton. “I come in with this asthma knowledge, but they are the ones who decide what works for them. Some families may get rid of the cat. For other families, their cats are a permanent part of the family. As opposed to getting rid of the cat, we might educate the family on ways to decrease exposure to cat dander, including keeping the cat out of the bedroom, switching to a cat food that decreases allergens in their dander, and the use of air purifiers.

“After participating in the Montana Asthma Program, almost everyone reports better asthma management. Air purifiers in rooms alone provide startling positive results. Since the program is voluntary, most people are generally receptive and grateful for the assistance and education.”

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in the Montana Asthma Program, you are encouraged to fill out the online self-referral form on the LCPH website at https://www.lccountymt.gov/health/health-promotion/pregnancy-parenting.html. You can also call Kate Sexton with the LCPH Montana Asthma Program at 406-457-8900.