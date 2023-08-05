Major religions have many teachings in common – for example, all teach an ethical way of living.

Each also brings something unique, an insight or understanding that distinguishes it from other religions and expands the understanding of all humanity.

Sunyata is one of those insights in Buddhist teachings. It is often translated into English as “emptiness,” which is somewhat misleading to many. Sunyata means that all phenomena, including human beings, are not self-created or self-sustaining and are constantly changing. Another short-hand way of referring to these qualities is non-self and impermanence. Thich Nhat Hanh says “looking from the perspective of space we call emptiness interbeing; looking from the perspective of time we call it impermanence.” It is essentially one concept applied to multiple dimensions.

We like to think of ourselves as independent, as if our strength and abilities are enough to get us through life. Actually, when we feel separated from each other and from our world, we feel unsupported and become fearful. We start thinking about anything that isn’t “I, me, mine” as different, “other than” – and often it is an easy step from thinking about anything that isn’t me as being “less than.” Then we feel justified in our anger, prejudice, dismissiveness, exploitation, and defensiveness.

However, not only do we all depend on each other and everything there is, we are integrally interwoven into each other’s being. And because of this interbeing nature of everything, we are subject to constant change, to ebb and flow, to varying mixes. This view of reality is evident in our current climate crisis and our ongoing relationship to the Earth.

Living in the reality of interbeing, we see that our actions affect the whole and the oneness of existence impacts us individually. The choices we have made to rely primarily on fossil fuels have now collectively combined to create changes in the life-giving atmosphere and weather patterns of this beautiful planet. Each of us feels the effects of increased wildfire smoke, heated air, flooding and drought.

But it’s not just about the climate. Now we know that plastics in our environment do not disappear, they just break down into smaller and smaller pieces and will be in our soils and waters unless removed. The U.N. Environmental Program estimates we produce 400 million metric tons of plastic waste per year. Recent studies show that these microplastics enter the human body through inhalation and absorption, and accumulate in our organs; they have been found in the placentas of newborns.

Obviously, industrial pollution, military action, and commerce are also large contributors to the degradation of the Earth. But we as consumers have our part to play also, in what we purchase and use.

Our actions – helpful or harmful – have consequences. This is known as karma. Our collective karma sometimes feels overwhelming and we may feel unable to make a difference. A good book to counteract this feeling is “Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re in Without Going Crazy” by Joanna Macy and Chris Johnson. When we recognize that we are part of a larger whole, we find our strength in knowing we are not alone. Our actions are not lost in the larger reality, they affect those around us. Caring for our Earth in all its manifestations – air, water, soil, minerals, plants, animals, people – naturally will flow from our understanding that we are not separate.

We begin by changing our consciousness away from believing in separation of ourselves from nature and each other and from fixed, unchangeable conditions. Knowing that we inter-are with people, the natural world, and entire cosmos, and knowing that everything can change, we are assured that every step we make toward restoring the balances that allow life to flourish here is important, is significant. We become advocates for life.

In the Plum Village tradition established by Zen Master Ven. Thich Nhat Hanh, care for the Earth has been part of the practice for many years. Fifteen years ago the monasteries designated one day a week as “no car day” to reduce use of fossil fuels and encouraged practitioners to make similar commitments. Since then, an “Earth Peace Treaty” was composed: a list of suggested steps for us individually to take to reduce the impact of our ecological footprint (available at www.deerparkmonastery.org/general/ept). Local and online affinity groups called “Earth Holders Sangha” have been meeting and holding retreats. In 2021 HarperOne published “Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet” by Thich Nhat Hanh.

Our tradition is not unique in Buddhist practice in changing consciousness regarding our interactions with the natural environment, nor is Buddhism unique among religions in this regard. Our spiritual practices are a foundation for opening our hearts and minds to the greater good, the interweaving of life, and our connection to ultimate reality.