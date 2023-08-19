If you were asked, could you explain to someone what the gospel is? Do you have an explanation for, or a definition of what the gospel actually consists of?

This is kind of important because in 1st Peter 3:15, Christians are told to: “Always be ready give an explanation to everyone who asks us to give an account for the hope that lies within you and to be able to do it gently and reverently.”

Back in the middle of the previous century when I was growing up in the church, the thinking was that it would be a good idea for every individual member of the church to be equipped to share the gospel. And the verse church leaders quoted to prove that it was everyone’s responsibility to present the gospel was, you guessed it, 1st Peter 3:15.

But back to the primary question. What does the gospel actually consist of and how can we remember what it is so that we can provide a good answer for the hope that lies within us?

When asked, most Christians across all denominations attempt to describe the gospel as some version of “Jesus died on the cross so now my sins can be forgiven.”

This is pretty close to the message I heard over and over as a kid in church and that countless Christians still hear each Sunday morning. The Apostle Paul clearly notes that Jesus’ death on the cross and his resurrection are important gospel considerations, 1st Corinthians 14:1-4. But the early gospel message Jesus preached was different from that. The full gospel does involve forgiveness. But the essence of the gospel is not based in crucifixion or resurrection.

The gospel that folks in the first century most likely heard from Jesus and the apostles is similar to a saying we have in this country …“There is a new sheriff in town!” It means that because a new ruler has been appointed, things are going to be different from now on. God’s establishment of a new kingdom that is breaking into world is the early, basic gospel message. Jesus began preaching that message from day one of his ministry. Here is an example from the earliest gospel writing (Mark): … Jesus came to Galilee, proclaiming the good news (gospel) of God, and saying, “The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news (gospel),” Mark 1:14-15.

You can even shorten that message to “Jesus is the Christ (or Messiah).” This aspect of the gospel that usually gets missed today. Scripture most frequently summarizes the significance of Jesus by simply identifying him as the Christ. For example, Acts 5:42, “And every day in the temple and at home they did not cease to teach and proclaim Jesus as the Messiah (or Christ).”

According to scripture, “Jesus died for my sins” is not the basic gospel message that early members of the church were hearing. “Jesus is the Christ” is the essential message that ancient Christians heard. Here are five more passages from the Book of Acts showing that “Jesus is the Christ” is the basic message early Christians were taught: Acts, 8:4-5; 9:22; 17:2-3; 18:5 and 18:5.

So, what does it mean to say, Jesus is the Christ? The words “Messiah (from Hebrew) and Christ” (from Greek) mean an anointed ruler. Prophets, priests and kings in ancient biblical times were anointed with holy fluid — usually olive oil laced with spices — in order to become ordained for special purposes. At his baptism, Jesus was specially anointed by the holy spirit rather than with oil.

The gospel Jesus was preaching long before his crucifixion and resurrection was that an era dominated by God’s explicit reign was emerging. He didn’t ask people to put their hand on the radio or TV and say the sinner’s prayer, or to make some merely private decisions concerning religious preferences or practices. Jesus was saying you need to begin changing your political allegiance!

Very soon, Caesar Augustus will no longer your Emperor. Herod will no longer your king. Christ Jesus, the very son of God will soon be replacing those regimes and will become the King over all Kings! THAT’S THE BASIS OF THE GOSPEL! Jesus’ preaching requires political responses — with social implications — to the public announcement of a new king. God is putting things to rights and there is a new sheriff in Israel now … and soon that will be the case for the entire world.

This good news that Jesus proclaimed was that he was becoming the king of a new kingdom breaking into the world.

His spirit-anointing as king had set in motion a process that would culminate in his complete, liberating and cross-and-resurrection-shaped reign. The church’s main purpose today is to further this announcement by declaring its fulfillment: Jesus is the Christ.

Jesus has now been installed at God’s right hand where he rules as the eternal King of all Kings.