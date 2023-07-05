The glorious season of salads is here! In the summer, salads move from being a starter or side dish on my menu to becoming the main event. Our garden at Helena Food Share is full of harvestable vegetables for our Pantry, which is the very exciting result of months of careful planting and cultivation. Whether you have a home garden, shop at the Farmers Market, or area farm stands, fresh local vegetables are abundant and affordable for the next few months, making it easy to incorporate more salads into your meal plan.

Salad greens infuse your diet with naturally occurring vitamins, micronutrients and fiber to improve digestion, and they also help to reduce inflammation. Leafy greens are a great base for lite summer fare, and chopped vegetable salads, such as the Asparagus Corn Bean Salad shared below, are a nice alternative to a simple tossed green salad and also lend themselves to a longer shelf life. If you feel like a salad of vegetables isn’t quite enough to satisfy your appetite, adding a protein to any salad makes it more of a whole meal. Leftover roasted chicken, cooked beans, a sliced hard-boiled egg, a can of tuna or some diced cheese can easily balance out your entrée salad.

For an even heartier salad, incorporating whole grains such as barley, brown rice, farro or quinoa into the mix will make you feel fuller, and will add extra fiber and nutrients into your diet as well as help to lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and according to one study I read, can even help to reduce your risk of heart disease by up to 30% when included as a regular part of your diet. What a perfectly delicious way to do something great for your health! Grain salads also pack well for picnics and are easy to make ahead so that you have a chilled meal waiting for you in the heat of the day.

Beet Salad w Pickled Red Onion and Tomato

(Serves 2)

4-6 cooked beets

Cover the beets in water, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to simmer and let cook until they are tender enough to be pierced with a fork, about 30 minutes, depending on the size of your beets. Once they are cooked, run them under cold water and slip the skins off.

1 tomato, cored and sliced

Salad greens

Extra virgin olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Freshly ground pepper

Pickled onions

To prepare the pickled onions:

1 red onion, quartered lengthwise and then sliced very thin

½ cup cider vinegar

½ cup water

2 Tb sugar

½ tsp dried dill

To pickle the onion: Bring the vinegar, water and sugar to a boil and cook just long enough for the sugar to melt. Slice the red onion very thinly and place the slices in a mason jar. Stir the dill into the vinegar mixture and pour it over the onions to cover them. Let them marinate at least two hours before using; I usually pickle them the day before because I like them to be nicely chilled. The pickled onions keep well in the fridge for about a week and a half. In addition to being a great salad ingredient, they are a tasty addition to anything that you are cooking in place of regular raw onions. The vinegary flavor adds a delightful twist to a lot of recipes.

Arrange the salad greens on a plate and then alternate the beet and tomato slices on top of the greens. Sprinkle a couple of tablespoons of the pickled onions on top.

For the dressing on this salad, I simply drizzled some olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the salad and added a little bit of freshly ground pepper.

Barley Shrimp Mango Salad

(Serves 4)

1 cup cooked Barley

To cook barley, bring 6 cups of water to a boil and then add the barley. Reduce the heat to a medium simmer and cook until the barley is tender, about 30 minutes or so. Drain, rinse in cold water and set aside.

2 cups cooked shrimp, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 stalks celery, sliced

½ of a red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced small

1 mango, peeled, pitted, and diced

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

For the dressing, whisk together:

Juice of 1 lime

2 Tb Dijon mustard

1 Tb honey

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Toss the salad ingredients together with the dressing and serve.

Asparagus Corn Bean Salad

(Serves 4)

2 cups asparagus, chopped

1 cup corn, either cut fresh off the cob or frozen kernels will work well too

Quickly blanch the asparagus and corn in boiling water for two minutes. Drain and plunge into cold water to quickly chill them. Drain well.

1 15-oz can white beans, such as navy, drained and rinsed

½ cup fresh basil leaves, julienned

1 cup feta cheese, diced small

For the dressing, whisk together:

Juice of 1 lemon

½ cup olive oil

1 tsp cumin

1 small can (about 4 oz) roasted green chilies

Salt and pepper to taste

Toss the salad ingredients together with the dressing and serve.

***

Please join us on Saturday, July 15, on the Carroll College campus at 8:30 p.m. for this year’s Symphony Under the Stars featuring the Great Ladies of Jazz. We will be on hand to take your canned and nonperishable food donations, and this year, we hope to gather an amazing 23,000 pounds of food!

Our Mission at Helena Food Share: Serving our neighbors in need by providing food in a respectful and dignified way and by working with others to eliminate hunger in the greater Helena area.

If you are in need of food and would like more information, if you would like to make a donation, or if you would like to learn more about how you can help build our new Community Food Resource Center, contact Helena Food Share at: 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.helenafoodshare.org