Collins reelected as Helena mayor

Incumbent Wilmot Collins was reelected to a second term as Helena mayor Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results.

As of the final election night update, Collins had 7,182 votes and his challenger Sonda Gaub had 3,328.

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department has 42 provisional ballots that have yet to be counted. Results are considered unofficial until the canvass, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Gaub is a former substitute teacher at Broadwater Elementary School who now runs a tutoring business called Learning Dynamics.

In an Independent Record candidate survey, she said the three main issues she wanted to address as mayor were "excessive Government Bureaucratic systems, stimulating economic growth and restoring/repairing critical infrastructure."

Collins is a child protection specialist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

When reached by phone Tuesday evening, Collins thanked the citizens of Helena for participating in the democratic process and once again putting their faith in him.

"I'd like to thank the people of Helena for trusting me with their city for another four years," Collins said.

He also said he would like to "applaud my opponent for giving me a run."

Collins said he intends to continue to focus on improving city streets and services and that special attention will be paid in the coming years to the issues of affordable housing and homelessness.

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

Love 11 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.