Collins, Feaver, McGee pace fields in municipal election fundraising

Reed said in an interview Friday that her campaign has spent "quite a bit" since that Oct. 20 report. Any leftover money will be donated to a local charity, she said.

Steve Allen raised $7,877.33, with $6,363.49 spent as of the Oct. 20 report.

Allen said the leftover money has since been spent on radio ads.

Neither Feaver nor McGee immediately returned requests for comment placed Friday evening.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue said of the 19,640 ballots mailed out to Helena voters, 8,293 (42% of active registered voters) have been returned.

McCue said 1,073 ballots were deemed undeliverable and 10,274 have yet to be returned.

Ballots are due back to the county elections department, 316 N. Park Ave., no later than 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 2. McCue said postmarked ballots received after the deadline will not be counted.

Voters can also deliver ballots to the elections office in person Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The office plans to offer extended election day hours and expects to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.