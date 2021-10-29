Collins, Feaver, McGee pace fields in municipal election fundraising

With Helena municipal elections set for Tuesday, incumbent candidate for mayor of Helena Wilmot Collins and City Commission candidates Eric Feaver and Troy McGee are leading their respective races in campaign donations.
Collins outpaced challenger Sonda Gaub by a wide margin, raising $28,323 as of the last finance report filed with the Montana commissioner of political practices Oct. 20.
Gaub's campaign reported raising $5,785.
Collins spent a total of $20,118.97 as of the final report. He said in an interview Friday evening the leftover funds will be used to compensate some of his campaign volunteers and donated to a charity of his choosing.
Gaub spent $5,746.27 of her war chest. She did not immediately return a phone call placed late Friday.
In the race for two Helena City Commission seats being vacated by outgoing Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin, Feaver raised the most money with a total of $27,551, of which he spent $14,085.05 as of the last finance report filed Oct. 20.
McGee raised $23,655 and spent $22,727.48, according to his campaign's last report.
Melinda Reed reported a total of $18,338 in campaign donations raised, with $11,598.86 spent as of the campaign's last finance report.
Reed said in an interview Friday that her campaign has spent "quite a bit" since that Oct. 20 report. Any leftover money will be donated to a local charity, she said.
Steve Allen raised $7,877.33, with $6,363.49 spent as of the Oct. 20 report.
Allen said the leftover money has since been spent on radio ads.
Neither Feaver nor McGee immediately returned requests for comment placed Friday evening.
Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue said of the 19,640 ballots mailed out to Helena voters, 8,293 (42% of active registered voters) have been returned.
McCue said 1,073 ballots were deemed undeliverable and 10,274 have yet to be returned.
Ballots are due back to the county elections department, 316 N. Park Ave., no later than 8 p.m. on election night, Nov. 2. McCue said postmarked ballots received after the deadline will not be counted.
Voters can also deliver ballots to the elections office in person Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The office plans to offer extended election day hours and expects to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
McCue said her staff is permitted to count all ballots received through Friday on Monday and expects to have the majority of votes counted at that time.