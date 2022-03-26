Collectors strut their stuff at 'Pop-up exhibits' at museum

An easy smile sweeps across Mike Smith’s face when he talks about his collections.

“I have so much stuff and I’ve never gotten to show it to anybody,” the retired Helena High School teacher said.

He was beaming March 12 as he stood by his compilation of Santa Claus images ranging from the Civil War to World War I as the Montana Historical Society debuted its “pop-up” exhibits, in which residents can put their collections center stage for a few hours in the museum’s auditorium.

Smith was there along with about a half-dozen other vendors for the first of three shows, that will feature other collectors.

“It’s fantastic,” said Ramsay Ballew, who said she just wanted to “pop-in” to see the pop-up show.

Martha Kohl, the historical society's outreach and interpretation program manager, said the idea came from other museums.

A steady stream of people walked through the auditorium on March 12 to see the displays. Admission to the museum was free this Saturday as it fell on a “second Saturday,” when the Montana Historical Society waives entrance fees for visitors.

“I think it’s going great,” Kohl said. “People are looking and leaving.”

Deb Mitchell, an MHS program specialist, said in a news release announcing the event that the museum was hoping for displays of items ranging from “telephones to toys, menus to matchboxes, or bonnets to bandanas.”

Each collector was given a 6-foot table to display their collection and asked to write a short exhibit label, explaining what makes it special.

Other displays on March 12 included a collapsible high chair from 1874, antique needlework, bobbin making and letterpress printing. There was also a display from the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

Smith said he didn’t need much convincing to enter the show.

“I thought it was the most fun idea,” he said.

Smith is particularly fond of a Santa from the late 1800s that is made from scraps and pressed into a picture frame. He said he really enjoys his hobby.

“When I die I hope I can be at my estate sale,” he said. “I would buy everything all over again.”

Nancy Perry said her parents found the high chair in the attic when they bought their home on Deaborn Avenue in the 1940s from the Kohrs family.

“I sat in it as a baby,” she said. “I have always known this chair.”

With ease she can adjust the chair, converting it from practically hugging the ground to a rocking chair and then a high chair. She does not know how much it would be worth if she would sell it.

Julie McKenna displayed bobbin lace.

“This is a lost art,” she said, adding she was excited at the chance to display stuff.

She said she would like to see more exhibits and give the collectors more time to show their stuff.

More pop-up exhibits are planned for April 9 and May 14. Those interested in exhibiting their private collection should go to https://tinyurl.com/MHSpopup or call Deb Mitchell at 406-444-4789.

