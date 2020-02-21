Cole Swindell headlining Last Chance Stampede and Fair

The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announced this year's concert Friday. Swindell will take the stage at the main grandstands the evening of Wednesday, July 22 at 7: 30 p.m.

Swindell, 36, is a songwriter and performer with three studio albums to his credit. He was named the 2015 Academy of County Music New Artist of the Year and earned several nominations including a Grammy for Best Country Song in 2019 for his hit "Break Up in the End." Other hits include "You Should Be Here," "Love You Too Late," "Flatliner" and "Ain't Wroth the Whiskey."