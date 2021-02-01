Colder temps coming to western Montana this week

Those who have been wondering whatever happened to winter are expected to get a cold slap-happy reminder soon, as weather watchers are predicting snow, gusty winds and much-chillier temperatures across western Montana later this week.
The National Weather Service said there will be light snow in the region Montana Monday night and Tuesday. Precipitation will then move into central and eastern Montana on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Paul Nutter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said parts of the Helena Valley will hit temps of nearly 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon. But it ends there as the weather will dip to the mid-30s, which is average, on Wednesday.
Weather officials said Thursday will be a “transition day,” with gusty winds expected in the usual wind-prone areas.
Colder temperatures will arrive statewide with periods of snow and blowing snow possible from Thursday evening through early Saturday as a cold Canadian air mass sweeps through Montana. The cold temperatures will linger into Sunday and the following week.
The Helena area will not see a large amount of snow, but residents will see the mercury tumble south, Nutter said.
Then a second round of weather arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning, along with some light snow Friday into Saturday. Expect about 1 to 3 inches, with higher amounts on the passes. This second weather system will usher in colder temperatures.
On Friday and Saturday it will dip toward zero to 5 degrees. Sunday starts out with single-digit lows and then rises to about 32 degrees.
“We have high confidence we are going to be turning colder than average,” Nutter said.
AccuWeather noted Monday that residents across the Plains and the Upper Midwest have gotten off easy so far this winter as temperatures have been well above average.
Bismarck, North Dakota, has only experienced one day below zero degrees Fahrenheit back on Jan. 24, when the temperature briefly dipped down to 1 degree below zero.
They said while it has eased energy demands throughout the late fall and winter months so far, residents should brace for an increase in heating costs during February.
Nutter said during wintry times it is always good to let people know where you are going when traveling and to have a winter safety kit in your vehicle in case you slide off the road or your vehicle breaks down.
