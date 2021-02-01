Colder temps coming to western Montana this week

Those who have been wondering whatever happened to winter are expected to get a cold slap-happy reminder soon, as weather watchers are predicting snow, gusty winds and much-chillier temperatures across western Montana later this week.

The National Weather Service said there will be light snow in the region Montana Monday night and Tuesday. Precipitation will then move into central and eastern Montana on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Paul Nutter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls, said parts of the Helena Valley will hit temps of nearly 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon. But it ends there as the weather will dip to the mid-30s, which is average, on Wednesday.

Weather officials said Thursday will be a “transition day,” with gusty winds expected in the usual wind-prone areas.

Colder temperatures will arrive statewide with periods of snow and blowing snow possible from Thursday evening through early Saturday as a cold Canadian air mass sweeps through Montana. The cold temperatures will linger into Sunday and the following week.

The Helena area will not see a large amount of snow, but residents will see the mercury tumble south, Nutter said.