Cold snap, snow headed for the Helena area, weather service warns

Snow will fly and temperatures will drop to teeth-chattering levels in the Helena area later this week, weather forecasters say, adding the northern Helena Valley will be walloped harder than the lowlands.

A winter storm watch for later this week is expected to hit the area that includes the northern Helena Valley area, Interstate 15 corridor north of Helena and the Big Belt mountains and mountains west of Helena, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service out of Great Falls.

The watch, as of late Wednesday afternoon, is in effect from 5 a.m. Friday morning to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Weather Service posted on its website Wednesday afternoon that impactful winter weather was likely Friday and would run throughout the weekend.

“Travel impacts are expected,” NWS stated. “Bitterly cold air will also overspread the region over the weekend and into early next week.”

“Now is the time to prepare for snow and dangerously cold conditions!” weather officials warned.

Weather officials said there was a 100% chance of snow during the day Friday and Friday night and 90% on Saturday. The storm will start late Thursday.

There will be patchy blowing 8-11 p.m. Friday with a low around 8 degrees.

Higher elevations could get 8-14 inches of snow, Ludwig said.

He said in the Helena area there was a 90% chance of 2 inches or more, 48% of 4 inches or more and 13% of 6 inches or more.

In the Helena area temps will be in 30s and 40s for the next couple days, drop to a high of 14 and minus 9 degrees on Saturday and on Sunday there will be highs projected at minus 3.

The lows will be quite a bit cooler than the area has been experiencing recently.

Friday’s low will be 8, Saturday’s low will be -9 and Sunday will hit a low of minus 22, according to the NWS projections posted Wednesday afternoon.

Ludwig said this is caused by a cold front moving through area, bringing in Arctic air through next week. There will be highs in the single digits to teens through next week.

He said this cooler pattern will last into early February, bringing below average temperatures and above average precipitation.

He said since Oct. 1, Helena has had 25.9 inches of snow, compared to 21.2 inches normally.

“This is very much an expected place to be for this time of year,” Ludwig said.