Cold front expected to help fight fires in Montana

The Woods Creek fire burning in the Big Belt Mountains nearly 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 55,834 acres and 47%, fire officials said Tuesday.
The fire, which lightning started July 10, has 526 personnel assigned to it.
A hotshot crew is working south from the containment line along the North Fork of Elk Creek, fire officials said. A contingency line is in place. Crews started on a smaller section of alternate line along Cement Gulch and Lucky Gulch, authorities said. Crews are working to contain the hot spot near Big Birch Creek, which hasn’t moved but is still hot. At the southeast edge near Russell Fork Deep Creek, the fire pushed to the east Monday, but crews were able to keep it in check.
A cold front was expected to arrive late Tuesday morning and moving into Wednesday over the Balsinger and Woods Creek fires, bringing "welcome lower temperatures and potential precipitation, but also chance of gusty winds and some lightning," officials said.
Windy conditions and dry fuels were expected keep fire behavior active until the rains arrive.
The Balsinger fire is in the Little Belt Mountains about 5 miles west of Neihart remained at 8,614 acres and was 68% contained Tuesday. Lightning started the fire on July 9. Firefighters increased containment Monday in the northeast part of the fire. Firefighters will concentrate on the southern edge, working to contain the remaining line.
The Harris Mountain fire was started by lightning July 23 about 10 miles southeast of Cascade and was listed Tuesday at 31,603 acres and 53% contained. It is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity.
There was moderate fire behavior with minimal fire spread and isolated areas of active surface fire. Winds were expected to increase into Tuesday as a trough of low pressure approaches. This trough will bring increased chances of rain Tuesday into Thursday with much cooler daytime temperatures.
The Mannix Ranch fire remained at 50 acres Tuesday about 11 miles north of Garrison, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. He said the fire was caused shortly before 3 p.m. Monday by lightning. He said the fire had not grown much overnight and was hit by air attacks. Roselles said he issued pre-evacuation notices for four structures in the Warm Springs Creek area.
The fire is burning in heavy timber with deep dead and down fuels and is difficult to access, officials said. Smokejumpers and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation provided the initial attack. Fire departments from Avon and Elliston were also at the blaze.
As of Tuesday, there are 25 large fire incidents in Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said Tuesday.
Since Jan. 1, there have been over 2,040 fire starts in Montana burning around 792,000 acres. Officials estimate approximately 50 residences have been lost this year to date. The largest fire in Montana is the Richard Spring fire, at 170,000 acres and 65% contained. The top priority fire in Montana is the West Lolo Complex-Thorne fire, at 32,121 acres and 15% contained.
Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $39.2 million from the fund have been spent fighting fires since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.