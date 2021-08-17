Cold front expected to help fight fires in Montana

The Harris Mountain fire was started by lightning July 23 about 10 miles southeast of Cascade and was listed Tuesday at 31,603 acres and 53% contained. It is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity.

There was moderate fire behavior with minimal fire spread and isolated areas of active surface fire. Winds were expected to increase into Tuesday as a trough of low pressure approaches. This trough will bring increased chances of rain Tuesday into Thursday with much cooler daytime temperatures.

The Mannix Ranch fire remained at 50 acres Tuesday about 11 miles north of Garrison, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. He said the fire was caused shortly before 3 p.m. Monday by lightning. He said the fire had not grown much overnight and was hit by air attacks. Roselles said he issued pre-evacuation notices for four structures in the Warm Springs Creek area.

The fire is burning in heavy timber with deep dead and down fuels and is difficult to access, officials said. Smokejumpers and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation provided the initial attack. Fire departments from Avon and Elliston were also at the blaze.

As of Tuesday, there are 25 large fire incidents in Montana, Gov. Greg Gianforte's office said Tuesday.