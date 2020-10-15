 Skip to main content
Colbert named new Lewis and Clark County undersheriff
Colbert named new Lewis and Clark County undersheriff

Captain Brent Colbert of the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office

Capt. Brent Colbert of the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, right, receives the 2017 officer of the year award at the Law Enforcement Center.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brent Colbert has been named the new undersheriff.

Sheriff Leo Dutton made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media. Colbert has been with the department for 25 years and most recently led special operations. In 2017 he was awarded officer of the year for the county. 

Colbert replaces former Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, who retired recently to lead campus safety at Carroll College.

This story will be updated.

Special Operations Capt. Brent Colbert of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office

Special Operations Capt. Brent Colbert of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office shows off a case full of historic artifacts from the department's past during a tour of the new Law and Justice Center.
