Colbert named new Lewis and Clark County undersheriff

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brent Colbert has been named the new undersheriff.
Sheriff Leo Dutton made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media. Colbert has been with the department for 25 years and most recently led special operations. In 2017 he was awarded officer of the year for the county.
Colbert replaces former Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, who retired recently to lead campus safety at Carroll College.
This story will be updated.
