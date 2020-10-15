Colbert named Lewis and Clark County undersheriff

Dutton said his weaknesses are Colbert's strengths. The sheriff said Colbert is a pragmatic individual who thrives when making plans and finding tangible ways to achieve goals. Dutton is a self-described idealist and people person. Dutton believes the partnership will be successful because Colbert will be there to figure out how, if possible, to give life to his ideas.

"He is a people person," Colbert said, with a laugh. "I'm a 'get stuff done' person."

Dutton said he believes that with the right team behind him, he can expand and find solutions on a greater scale. Dutton believes Colbert is the right person to step in and make sure everyone in the sheriff's office is held accountable while he is away.

"I want to be a leader and mentor to the people of the sheriff's office and the right-hand-man to the sheriff," Colbert said. "It is also important that we continue with our mission and bring a brighter light to the current situation with how people view law enforcement."

Colbert said it is also important to have a kinship with everyone in the office beyond just being coworkers. He hopes to continue fostering strong bonds, relationships and friendships with his fellow deputies.