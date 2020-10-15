Colbert named Lewis and Clark County undersheriff

There is a new undersheriff in town and his name is Brent Colbert.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media. Colbert was named undersheriff early Wednesday morning.
Capt. Colbert is a veteran deputy of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. He has worked in the detention center, as a patrol deputy and most recently as captain of special operations.
"I didn't get much sleep lately because I obviously wanted the position and I was anxious," Colbert said. "It was a very great feeling for sure. It's amazing."
Dutton said Colbert was chosen from three potential candidates, all of whom were excellent choices for the position.
"It was a very difficult decision," Dutton said. "I chose Brent because of his familiarity with all the visions within the sheriff's office. He is not afraid to speak his mind. He has a great loyalty to me and to the citizens. He also has a strong understanding that we work for the citizens."
Dutton called Colbert a "true professional, worthy of great leadership" and as someone who "can make good, solid decisions." The interview process involved the applicant giving a less than 10 minute presentation and answering several questions. During that interview, Colbert expressed great knowledge of the sheriff's office's various teams including the civil division, drug task force, detention center, patrol division and investigation division. Dutton said Colbert also has a good relationship with the citizens of Lewis and Clark County, who Dutton refers to as their "bosses."
In the past, Colbert has shown exceptionalism in a variety of different situations. In 2014, Colbert responded to a call along with deputy Justin Crum in Lincoln after a woman had threatened suicide. The woman had a rifle on Colbert and Crum. Colbert, who is trained in crisis intervention, talked the woman into putting the weapon down. However, she later lunged for the gun again. According to Dutton, Crum distracted the woman and Colbert had the resolve and situational awareness to holster his weapon and use a Taser to disarm and subdue her.
Dutton said this was an obvious life-threatening situation, as the high-powered rifle could easily pierce the bulletproof vests deputies wear.
"Oftentimes law enforcement are chastised for use of deadly force," Dutton said. "In my opinion, Colbert saved a life that day in 2014."
In 2017, the local American Legion named Colbert officer of the year largely because he was able to resolve this situation without a death.
Dutton also praised Colbert's investigative skills during a training exercise in which the goal was to identify a suspect. Dutton said Colbert managed to pick up on a very subtle inconsistency that led him to be the only person in the office to successfully identify the suspect.
Dutton said his weaknesses are Colbert's strengths. The sheriff said Colbert is a pragmatic individual who thrives when making plans and finding tangible ways to achieve goals. Dutton is a self-described idealist and people person. Dutton believes the partnership will be successful because Colbert will be there to figure out how, if possible, to give life to his ideas.
"He is a people person," Colbert said, with a laugh. "I'm a 'get stuff done' person."
Dutton said he believes that with the right team behind him, he can expand and find solutions on a greater scale. Dutton believes Colbert is the right person to step in and make sure everyone in the sheriff's office is held accountable while he is away.
"I want to be a leader and mentor to the people of the sheriff's office and the right-hand-man to the sheriff," Colbert said. "It is also important that we continue with our mission and bring a brighter light to the current situation with how people view law enforcement."
Colbert said it is also important to have a kinship with everyone in the office beyond just being coworkers. He hopes to continue fostering strong bonds, relationships and friendships with his fellow deputies.
Colbert is a Helena native who graduated from Capital High School before pursuing a law enforcement degree at North Idaho University. At that time, he already knew he wanted to be a sheriff's deputy. However, former sheriff Chuck O'Reilly told him at the time there were simply no positions available. Colbert then joined the United States Army and years later returned to O'Reilly, who told him the same thing.
However, O'Reilly remembered Colbert and offered him a position at the jail, where Colbert would work for the next eight years starting in 1995. In 2003, Colbert became a sworn deputy. He started as a patrol deputy before making captain of special operations in 2017.
According to Dutton, Colbert's promotion wasn't just a result of his performance on interview day. It was the result of his past 10 years with the sheriff's office.
Colbert said he primarily wanted to thank his family for always being there with him and supporting him, especially given the nature of the work of law enforcement. One of Colbert's sons, Cody Colbert, is also a deputy with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Colbert is succeeding former undersheriff Jason Grimmis, who retired recently to lead campus safety at Carroll College.
